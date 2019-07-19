Tesla updates map of upcoming Supercharger stations – showing where it’s going next

Tesla has updated its map of upcoming Supercharger stations around the world – showing where the automaker is going next.

Over the last few years, Tesla has made several grand promises about expanding the Supercharger network, but it has been falling short.

The delay appeared to be at least partly related to the deployment of the new generation of the Supercharger technology, Supercharger V3, which itself saw several delays since last summer.

Now Tesla has officially started to deploy the new technology with the first full station in Las Vegas this week.

Today, the automaker updated its map of upcoming Supercharger stations for the first time since the deployment of Supercharger V3:

Tesla appears to have added several upcoming stations around the world, including in Iceland, Central and Eastern Europe.

Here are screenshots of a few specific markets:

On Tesla’s map, user can zoom in and see upcoming stations (in grey) and one Tesla plans on launching them.

The Supercharger network currently consists of 1,533 stations with 13,344 Superchargers.

Tesla has been talking about more than doubling the network over the next year.

CEO Elon Musk said that Tesla’s biggest demand drivers in specific markets are the deployment of new Superchargers and Service centers.

Electrek’s Take

It’s nice to see an updated map though I would take the timelines with a grain of salt since Tesla has been late on those in many occasions before.

However, it’s not always Tesla’s fault. There are many variables at play when opening a new charging station like contractors, property owners, electric utility, and so on.

But it does look like Tesla has been slowing down deployment in preparation for Supercharger V3.

Now Tesla apparently has several production lines for the Supercharger V3 at Giafactory 2 in Buffalo. It could mean that they will be able to ramp up production and accelerate acceleration.

What do you think? And do you see interesting new stations on the updated Supercharger map? Let us know in the comment section below.

