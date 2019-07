Podcast: Tesla to move away from selling cars?, no Model S and X refresh, Model 3 road trip, and more

This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy, including Elon Musk saying that Tesla will move away from selling cars, Musk throwing some cold water on a Model S and X refresh, a Model 3 road trip, and more.

The Electrek Podcast is me, Fred Lambert, editor-in-chief of Electrek, and Seth Weintraub, founder and publisher of Electrek and the 9to5 network, discussing all our top stories of the week while taking questions from our readers and highlighting the most insightful comments on the site.

We decided to move the podcast from Fridays to Wednesdays due to boring logistical reasons:

FYI, we are moving our Live Podcast from Fridays to Wednesdays at 4ET (in 2 hours) https://t.co/1B6c3DNxfj Also, we’ve got a little forums community beta we’re working on. Come check it out… https://t.co/24r1VAbR4T — Electrek.Co (@ElectrekCo) July 10, 2019

The show is live every Wednesday at 4pm ET on Electrek’s Youtube channel. As a reminder we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the Youtube channel to get your questions and comments in.

After the show ends at around 5pm ET, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps through our RSS feed: https://electrek.co/podcastRSS. Grab the quick link to iTunes here.

We now have a Patreon if you want to help us to avoid more ads and invest more in our content. We have some awesome gifts for our Patreons and more coming.

Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast today:

Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 4:00pm ET (or the video after 5:00pm ET):

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.