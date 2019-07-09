Tesla will suggest travel destinations with in-car navigation, says Elon Musk

Tesla is planning to suggest travel destinations to owners with in-car navigation in an upcoming software update, according to CEO Elon Musk.

As I stated in my Model 3 road trip article today, I think “Tesla Model 3 is the best road trip car.”

We often hear from Tesla owners that the Supercharger network actually drives them to go on road trips more than they would in a regular car, especially since Tesla has been offering unlimited free Supercharging and free Supercharging credits to owners.

Now Tesla is actually planning to suggest some destinations.

As it has often been the case in the past, the feature idea came from a suggestion to Elon Musk from a Tesla owner on Twitter:

Would be cool if car took you to a random fun place traveled to by other Tesla owners in the area — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2019

In another tweet, Musk confirmed that they would bring new buttons to Tesla’s navigation system based on the suggestion:

Done. I’m feeling 🍀 & I’m feeling 😋 navigation buttons coming with next software release. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2019

It sounds like the CEO wants Tesla to have an “I’m feeling lucky” button to send you to a destination popular with local Tesla owners and an “I’m feeling hungry” to send you to a restaurant popular with local Tesla owners.

Musk said that it would be coming in the “next software release.”

Over the last year, Musk has been talking about Tesla improving maps and navigation “dramatically.”

Electrek’s Take

It’s always nice to see Musk implement feature requests from owners.

I could see myself using this feature on a trip. It actually sounds like a TripAdvisor- or Airbnb-like feature that will suggest activities and places to visit.

Based on my own experience road tripping with Tesla vehicles, new Tesla owners will find themselves traveling in their cars a lot more because the experience is so much more enjoyable.

It would be great for Tesla to build features around that.

This could be a good start to build on, and they could add things like owner ratings and reviews, which could basically become a TripAdvisor powered by the Tesla community.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

