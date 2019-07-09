Tesla finally makes CHAdeMO adapter compatible with Model 3, giving access to 3rd party charging networks

After a few false starts, Tesla has now finally officially released an update to make the CHAdeMO adapter compatible with Model 3 – giving owners access to DC fast-charging stations of third-party charging networks for the first time.

As we previously reported, Tesla has always used its own proprietary charging connector in its vehicles to work with the Supercharger network in North America.

In Europe, the company was using the Type 2 connector, but Tesla switched to a CCS plug for Model 3.

CCS is now the most popular fast-charging standard although some other automakers still use the CHAdeMO connectors.

Most public fast-charging stations have CCS and CHAdeMO connectors and while Tesla released a CHAdeMO adapter in North America for Model S and Model X owners to access those stations, the company never made it compatible with Model 3 two years after starting production.

Last month, we reported that Tesla added the adapter to the list of Model 3 adapters, but the company quickly walked back the update – saying that it actually wasn’t compatible.

However, the company told us that they were working to make Model 3 compatible with third-party stations.

Now Tesla has added the CHAdeMO adapter back in the list of Model 3 adapters and confirmed to Electrek that it is now officially compatible.

Tesla says that any North American Tesla vehicle, including Model 3, on the firmware 2019.24.1 can use the adapter.

It doesn’t need to be a new adapter, which Tesla sells for $450. Tesla owners who bought the adapter for Model S or Model X can use the adapter with the Model 3.

Electrek’s Take

While this is a big deal for some Tesla owners in some markets where the Supercharger network is lacking and they happened to have a well located third-party station, I think it’s not that big of a deal for most owners.

Tesla’s Supercharger network is so much better (faster and cheaper) than any other third-party fast-charging networks in most places that I think most people won’t pay the $450.

I bought one for my Model S two years ago when the Supercharger network wasn’t as extensive in Quebec, but I still ended up only using it twice.

Again, your own experience might vary depending on your location, but I am speaking for most owners here.

Are you one of the few who were actually waiting for this? Let us know why in the comment section below.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.