Tesla releases 4 video examples where Autopilot’s safety features helped avoid crashes

Tesla has released a series of 4 videos showing examples where autonomous active safety features powered by its Autopilot driver assist system helped avoid crashes and accidents.

With the release of TeslaCam, Tesla’s dashcam feature powered by Autopilot cameras, we have been seeing a lot more examples of Tesla’s active safety features helping prevent accidents.

Here are a few recent examples:

Now Tesla compiled some of its own examples in a series of tweets:

“Tesla engineers leverage the data and capabilities of Autopilot to make accident-avoidance a reality. Here’s a look at the features that helped us earn the highest score yet in euroNCAP’s Safety Assist category:”

In the first two examples, Tesla released videos showing its Emergency Lane Departure Avoidance system correct the steering of the drivers in order to prevent potential accidents:

It can also prevent a car from drifting towards a cliff by automatically guiding the car back into its lane: pic.twitter.com/C7MAqj4pJs — Tesla (@Tesla) July 4, 2019

Autopilot is not activated in this case, but the Emergency Lane Departure Avoidance feature is built onto the Autopilot system.

Tesla’s active safety features built on Autopilot are standard and included on all its vehicles.

In two other examples, Tesla shared videos showing how its automatic emergency braking system (AEB) can prevent people from running over pedestrians and cyclists:

Tesla has been improving its AEB system over the last few years through overall improvements in its computer vision system, which is fed images from its fleet of hundreds of thousands of vehicles.

The automaker ended its thread with an important reminder that even though its active safety system is capable of preventing accidents like that, it’s not perfect and drivers should always pay attention:

“All drivers need to pay attention and no car can prevent all accidents, but these features help make driving safer every day.”

Earlier this year, CEO Elon Musk guided that Tesla’s efforts to improve Autopilot will lead to a fully self-driving system by the end of next year.

Electrek’s Take

This is very cool of Tesla to share these examples.

I think they should make a regular thing out of it or even better, they should compile the data in their quarterly Autopilot safety report and send information about specific incidents to the owners.

I suggested something similar to Elon earlier today:

It would be great if the car's collision avoidance system would send a report to owners about the actions it took to avoid potential accidents if any. Would also be a great addition to Tesla's quarterly Autopilot safety reports. — Fred Lambert (@FredericLambert) July 3, 2019

I think it would go a long way to help the public understand the benefits of those automated systems and it would gradually pave the way to broader acceptance of Tesla’s self-driving system since it is being built on the same platform.

