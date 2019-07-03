Tesla is going to allow solar roof and panel owners to deep dive into their own data

Tesla is going to enable homeowners with Tesla solar roof tiles and solar panels to access and dive deep into their own power generation data.

In 2017, Tesla started to integrate features for Powerwall and solar customers to its mobile for vehicle owners.

It enables users to easily see where the electricity powering their home is coming from: grid, solar installation, or Powerwall.

Tesla has been gradually updating the app for Tesla Energy customers with new features. This includes a new “Storm Watch” feature to auto-detect storms and prepare for them by storing energy.

Now the company says it is offering “a few feature enhancements coming to the Tesla app in the coming months”:

You will be able to view your solar production for any historical day, month, or year

You will be able to export your solar and battery production data

Tesla Energy owners requested those features in order to examine their solar power generation data and the economics of their energy systems in detail.

Tesla’s solar business has slowed down greatly in recent years.

Last month, we reported that Tesla slipped to third place for residential solar installations in the US.

However, the company is planning to ramp up its installation during the second half of the year with new prices for their solar retrofits and a ramp of solar roof tile production with a new version of the product.

Electrek’s Take

There’s something special about producing your own power, and some solar system owners become quite obsessed about their power generation.

You are not a slave to your local electric utility anymore, and now you produce most or even all of the electricity your household needs, especially if you have energy storage capacity, like with a Tesla Powerwall.

Now Tesla solar owners will be able to better understand their own solar production, and with the capacity to export it, you can bet some clever owners are going to come up with interesting tools to use the data.

Can you think of some things to do with the data? Let us know in the comment section below.

