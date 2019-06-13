First look at Tesla’s solar roof tile technology with custom fittings

We take a first look at Tesla’s latest solar roof tile technology with custom fittings through a new document from Tesla obtained by Electrek.

As we reported yesterday, Tesla is currently completing the third version of its Solar Roof, which they claim will bring the price down significantly.

Tesla’s solar roof tiles are part of Elon Musk’s plan to offer solar products with better aesthetics in order to create a distinctive brand that can be differentiated from other installers on a product basis.

He said when first announcing the product that they were working on such solar products:

“I think this is really a fundamental part of achieving differentiated product strategy,”

The CEO believes that current solar products look all the same and that roofs are ugly.

The solar roof was Tesla’s solution to this problem. The tiles originally unveiled were sleek looking, but Tesla is now also making sure that they mesh with the rest of the roof for an overall sleek design.

In a new document sent to some customers and obtained by Electrek, Tesla describes the custom fittings:

“Custom designed flashings and ridgecaps fit around your home’s unique design and roof pitch while accentuating the Solar Roof tiles and ensuring maximum weather-proofing. The end result is a roof that looks better and lasts longer.”

Here are some images of those Tesla Solar Roof lashings and ridgecaps:

Tesla also says that they are replacnig vents and other things sticking out of the roof in order to match the solar tiles.

They wrote in the document:

“Vents and skylights are replaced or modified to match your new Solar Roof aesthetic. Certain air vents can be replaced entirely with Solar Roof’s integrated ventilation. Those vents that can’t be removed will be replaced or modified to ensure exceptional visual appeal.“

Here are some images of the vents made to match the aesthetic of the Tesla Solar Roof:

At Tesla’s 2019 shareholder’s meeting earlier this week, Musk said Tesla was still working on longevity testing for the new version of its solar roof tiles and that they are now installing the solar product in 8 states.

The CEO also boasted about the price of the Solar Roof V3 being equivalent to a shingle roof plus electric bill.

Stay tuned for more about Tesla Solar Roof pricing.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.