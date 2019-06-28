EGEB: India wins trade ruling over US on solar, 10 billion Oreos, 88% renewable in Scotland, more

- Jun. 28th 2019 8:28 am ET

In today’s EGEB:

  • The World Trade Organization ruled in India’s favor in a solar dispute with the US.
  • Mondelez’s new partnership procures renewable energy.
  • Scotland generated 88% of its electricity from renewables earlier this year.
  • An Alberta town may be the first in Canada to be solely powered by solar.

Electrek Green Energy Brief: A daily technical, financial, and political review/analysis of important green energy news.

The World Trade Organization ruled on Thursday that a number of US renewable energy incentives violated international trade rules, as India alleged that illegal domestic content requirements were imposed by the US.

As Bloomberg reports, the WTO prohibits countries from favoring domestic products through regulations. The panel determined a number of measures from various states were in violation.

The company offers some perspective for those numbers — it’s enough renewable energy to produce more than 50% of all Oreo cookies consumed in the US each year, equalling about 10 billion Oreos. (We apparently eat a lot of Oreos as Americans, and I have certainly contributed to this number.) Glen Walter, EVP and President North America of Mondelez International said,
“This agreement demonstrates our commitment to reducing carbon dioxide emissions from our manufacturing footprint around the world, as well as specifically in North America. Together with our broader goals to eradicate deforestation in key ingredient supply chains, it forms a critical element of our sustainable snacking strategy and our contribution to creating a sustainable future.”
And if you think I included that quote simply because of the phrase “sustainable snacking strategy,” you’d be right.

Scotland’s Share

While some countries talk about setting goals for 50-60% renewable electricity generation, Scotland already got about three-fourths of its electricity from renewable sources in 2018.

It’s blowing past that in 2019. Through the first three months of the year, Scotland generated an amazing 88% of its electricity from renewables.

Solar of the North

A small town in the province of Alberta is looking to become the first Canadian town to be solely powered by solar as it aims for net zero emissions, the CBC reports.

The Town of Raymond, with a population of about 4,200 people, is installing about 2,700 solar panels, all on top of the town’s municipal buildings. Unlike some municipalities, though, Raymond plans on powering the entire town from streetlights to all of its buildings using solar power — not just to power its government buildings.

Raymond is leasing to own its solar panels, and it should have them paid off within 15 years. The $2.8 million project is partly funded by a grant.

The town’s project doesn’t use a battery, as the solar energy will go directly into the system. At the end of the year, they’ll be able to tell if the year’s solar energy covered their costs in full — or not.

