Jaguar Land Rover is planning to launch its electric XJ replacement on a new electric-capable platform that may be used in an all-electric Range Rover, as well.

The new Modular Longitudinal Architecture platform, or MLA, can be used in all-electric, plug-in hybrid, and mild-hybrid drivetrains. It will first be used in a “large SUV and a large premium sedan,” expected to be a new Range Rover and the electric Jaguar XJ replacement, according to Automotive News Europe.

A look at presentation slides from Jaguar Land Rover’s Investor Day earlier this month show plans for a future all-electric Range Rover alongside plug-in hybrid and hybrid options. Automotive News Europe says that “at least one of Range Rover’s four nameplates will have a full-electric option.”

However, Autocar reports that the next Range Rover won’t immediately offer an all-electric option, as “Land Rover wants the first electric Range Rover to be a stand-alone model. This will be a tall estate with more car-like qualities than other models in the line-up, and more limited off-road prowess.”

While Jaguar Land Rover reportedly plans on using its MLA platform in all future models at some point, Jaguar’s outgoing head of design Ian Callum believes there’s still a place for the I-Pace platform, telling Automotive News Europe:

“We are moving to MLA yes, but that won’t be the only platform. It would be mad not to evolve the I-Pace platform. It’s not the least expensive platform in the world, but the first platform is inevitably going more expensive than the next one.”

A source also told the publication the new XJ replacement would launch as an electric model, “with six-cylinder gasoline versions following later in the model cycle” — so it appears Jaguar may still have ICE plans for the future XJ, after all.

All-electric cars on the MLA platform will reportedly have a 90.2 kWh battery with a 292-mile (470 km) range — that range would best the I-Pace.

It’s also worth noting that Jaguar Land Rover announced its EV development partnership with BMW on the same day as its Investor Day presentation.

Electrek’s Take

There are some contradictions here and some murky timelines to sort through, but it appears an electric Jaguar XJ is still expected prior to an all-electric Range Rover. While a previous report seemed to indicate the ICE XJ would be out completely, that may no longer be the case — we could be seeing both an electric and ICE model.

As for the electric Range Rover, the timeline still seems a bit speculative at this point, with 2021 appearing to be the absolute earliest possibility.

While the Jaguar Land Rover’s new MLA platform allows for all-electric models, it’s unclear just how much of the carmaker’s future lineup will go in that direction, as hybrids are still clearly a big part of JLR’s plans.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.