Porsche CEO gives props to Tesla, says EVs are coming in masses to the US in op-ed

Porsche has been making a 180-degree turn on all-electric vehicles in recent years. They are now giving props to Tesla and saying that electric vehicles are coming to the US in masses in a new op-ed in a major newspaper.

Klaus Zellmer, CEO of Porsche North America, penned an opinion article called ‘Porsche thinks you’ll want your next car to be electric’ in USA Today, the largest publication by circulation in the US.

In the piece, the executive lays the case for “electric cars to soon be common on American roads.”

The CEO wrote:

“Tesla has made inroads, but now I believe we are approaching a turning point. In coming years we will see more widespread adoption as volume producers including General Motors, Nissan, and VW join with premium brands like Audi, BMW, Jaguar, Mercedes-Benz, and Porsche to launch numerous battery-only models. As more Americans experience the instant power and sporty handling that electric cars provide, more will want this new generation of electric vehicles.”

Zellmer noted that the increasing deployment of electric vehicle charging infrastructure is rapidly making EVs more convenient to own in many markets.

With improving technology and infrastructure, the CEO sees more compelling all-electric options hitting the market and consumer demand rising. He even acknowledged that Tesla was the one to prove that consumer demand is strong with Model 3. First, Tesla has proven there is significant demand for cars that combine sustainability with performance and design. Last year, the Model 3 outsold any other premium sedan in the U.S. We know that American consumers embrace new technology, especially if it delivers a new experience. And once a technology catches on, consumers respond well to expanded choice as competitors enter the field. Just look at how many models of SUV you can buy today, or the proliferation of smartphones since Apple introduced the iPhone in 2007. Of course, Porsche wants its own compelling all-electric option on the market and Zellmer noted that it’s coming with the Taycan. Other models will follow. Zellmer says that based on the interest shown in the Taycan , they already expect to sell all their units available for the US through late 2020 to people who signed up with dealers.

Electrek’s Take

Of course it’s nothing new for most Electrek readers who have been on board with electrification for a while now, but it’s nice to see an exec from a legacy automaker that has most of their business still coming from gasoline cars acknowledge the trend.

It’s also great to see them give credit where credit is due and name Tesla, which is not something automakers do often. They usually try to act as if other automakers don’t exist and they operate in a vacuum.

When an automaker that just not so long ago was really reticent to go all-electric is now saying those things in the opinion section of a major general publication, it should help convince some naysayers to at least open themselves to the possibility of considering an electric car as their next vehicle.

