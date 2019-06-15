Strange Tesla vehicle spotted near design studio, could it be a refresh prototype?

A strange-looking Tesla vehicle was spotted in Los Angeles not too far from Tesla’s design studio in Hawthorne and people are thinking it might be a refresh prototype.

Model S driver and TMC member Vinc spotted the vehicle yesterday (via TMC):

“I was driving south on La Brea and Jefferson, not terribly far from Tesla’s headquarters in Hawthorne, when out of the corner of my eye I saw a matte black Model S coming the opposite way. What caught my attention was the wrapping. It was very mismatched, with some panels glossier than others. At first I just thought “well, that is one sloppy wrapping job”. But then something seemed odd about the shape of the car itself (can’t pinpoint exactly what). By the time I looked again the car had already passed me and I could only catch it in the rearview mirror. And the rear lights were different from the usual Model S lights. They looked bigger. For an instant it crossed my mind that it might be some sort of new Mazda. But then I saw a Model 3 driving right behind it, also with black matte wrap.”

He said that he didn’t have time to take any picture, but he later looked at his dashcam and found some images of the car and the Model 3 that was following it:

We have been repoting over the past year that Tesla is planning a refresh of the Model S and Model X.

However, we only had information about an interior design refresh, specs bump, and not any major exterior updates.

Electrek’s Take

The first vehicle, which is believed to be a Model S, looks a little tall, but that might simply be due to the camera because the trailing Model 3 also looks tall, but it could also be a Model Y prototype, which is confusing.

Either way, it certainly features different headlights and the front-end appears modified.

Vinc is a veteran Tesla owner so I trust that he can make the difference between the different models. Therefore, the combination of his eye-witness account and the pictures make this an interesting sighting.

If the wrap job is really camouflage then it could potentially be a Tesla prototype. It could also simply be a bad wrap and only a coincidence that it is being followed by a Model 3.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

