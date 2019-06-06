Electrify America now has 120 charging stations at Walmart stores, plans to expand further

Electrify America and Walmart announced there are now more than 120 ultra-fast EV charging stations at US Walmart stores, with more planned to follow.

In April 2018, Electrify America announced its plans to install charging stations at more than 100 Walmart stores by June 2019, and it appears the charging network has lived up to its word. From the two companies:

The first 120 Walmart sites with Electrify America chargers are located across 34 U.S. states. Most of the new stations are strategically located at Walmart stores off major highways, with dozens more chargers planned for major metro areas.

More Electrify America stations should be installed at other Walmart stores in the coming months, including in new states and more urban areas, such as Washington D.C. California is one of those states still awaiting its first Electrify America Walmart charging stations.

All Electrify America chargers at Walmart locations feature 150 kW and 350 kW DC fast chargers. Electrify America COO Brendan Jones said in a release,

“This milestone marks an important moment in the expansion of our charging station network. We look forward to continuing our work with Walmart to make electric vehicle charging faster and more convenient for consumers across the country, and in turn, encourage more adoption of zero emissions vehicles.”

If you want to find the closest Electrify America Walmart charging station, or any other Electrify America stations, the network just released its new mobile app this week — check out our first look at it here.

