Tesla launches new Model 3 wireless phone charger and it’s not cheap

Tesla has just launched a new wireless phone charger for the Model 3 center console today and it’s on the expensive side. We suggest some cheaper alternatives.

Model 3 comes with a wired docking system to charge smartphones in the center console, but many owners have opted for different alternatives due to the advent of wireless charging capability in many flagship phones today, including Apple’s most popular iPhones.

Tesla has now decided to offer its own aftermarket option.

The automaker wrote about the new product on its shop website:

“Stay charged with the Model 3 Wireless Phone Charger designed exclusively by Tesla. Featuring a non-slip, silicon surface with easy installation and enough power to charge two phones at once, the Wireless Phone Charger is perfect for any sized device. Simply drop your Qi-enabled smartphone on the center console’s phone tray for a quick and secure charge without cables.”

At $125, the Tesla-branded wireless phone charger comes at a steep premium. The automaker says that it will start shipping out the new device in the next 2 to 3 weeks.

Electrek’s Take

There are many other options that do the same functions and look almost identical for a fraction of the price.

The EEIEER Tesla Model 3 Car Center Console Wireless Phone Charger is currently available for just $50 on Amazon.

It is highly rated and it’s also important to note that it comes with a 2 USB splitter, which is almost essential today.

With Tesla’s recent release of the TeslaCam and Sentry Mode features, it’s becoming important to keep a USB slot available for a USB drive to store the events recorded by the features.

A splitter or a USB hub allows plugging both the USB power cables of a charging pad (like the included wired one or the new wireless one) while still having a slot for storage.

