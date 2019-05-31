Tesla launches Model 3 in Australia and all other right-hand drive markets

A few weeks after first launching the Model 3 right-hand drive in the UK, Tesla is now expanding the availability of the new version to Australia and all other right-hand drive markets.

Over 18 months after first launching Model 3, Tesla finally brought to market the right-hand drive version of the electric car when it launched the car in the UK a few weeks ago.

Now Tesla is also opening its order book for Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Ireland and Macau – all the main right-hand drive markets outside of the UK.

Tesla Model 3 in Australia

Interestingly, Tesla is only opening orders for two versions of the Model 3: Model 3 Standard Range Plus and Model 3 Performance:

The least expensive version starts $70,370 AUD (~$48,600 USD) and it includes local charges.

It’s the equivalent of roughly $10,000 more than in the US, but imported luxury vehicles are often more expensive in Australia.

For example, it is barely more expensive than the BMW 3-Series, which is seen as one of the biggest competitors to Model 3 in its segment.

Tesla Right-Hand Drive Markets

Historically, the right-hand drive markets haven’t represented significant sources of demand for Tesla outside of the UK and Hong Kong at one point.

With its cheaper starting price, the Model 3 is expected to help Tesla expand in those markets.

Australia and New Zealand could be good demand drivers.

Japan is a big right-hand drive market, but Tesla has had difficulties in the country and it has historically been a difficult market to penetrate for foreign automakers.

Electrek’s Take

I am glad that Model 3 is now finally available in all market where Tesla has an official presence.

We should be able to get a better idea of the global demand now that it has a wider availability.

It’s also interesting that Tesla is restricting the versions of Model 3 available in those markets.

Tesla has often done that when launching Model 3 in new markets, but the choices of configurations are different for this launch.

It looks like Tesla is trying to push buyers toward the Performance Model 3. Based on the configurator, it’s now the only way to get the Long Range battery pack and the Dual Motor Powertrain.

At a drive away price of $93,579 AUD, the difference between the price in the US is less than for the Standard Range Plus option.

In many ways, it makes the vehicle a better value proposition.

