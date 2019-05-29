Hyundai debuts 70-passenger electric double-decker bus

Hyundai introduced its first all-electric double-decker bus today as the company aims to reduce traffic congestion and air pollution.

The electric bus uses a 384 kWh water-cooled high-efficiency polymer battery, with a maximum range of 300 km (186 miles) on one charge. Hyundai says the bus can be fully charged in just 72 minutes.

Offering room for 70 passengers — 59 passengers on the lower level and the other 11 passengers up top — Hyundai offered more technical details on the big electric bus:

The large electric double-decker bus is 12,990 mm long and 3,995 mm high. It runs on an independent suspension system in the first driving axle for a more comfortable ride, and a 240kW wheel motor axle combined with a motor in the second axle that minimizes loss of electricity. A rear-wheel steering system works in coherence with the steering system of the first axle, optimizing steering performance.

Hyundai developed the electric bus over the course of 18 months through a project supported by the Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport.

The bus also offers two fixed-in-space wheelchairs, an automatic sliding ramp, and low floor design as accessibility measures. Hyundai also offered a few details on its safety features:

Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) helps identify the driver’s intended driving direction and maintain the vehicle in control. Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) uses the car’s front-facing camera to help detect an imminent collision and avoid impact or minimize damage by braking autonomously. Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) helps prevent accidental lane departure by sensing road markings.

Electric double-decker buses have already been roaming the streets of some cities for years. China-based BYD is a leading manufacturer of the buses, and the company launched the world’s largest electric double-decker fleet — 200 buses — in Xi’an, China earlier this year.

China is leading the way in electric buses, which have the largest overall effect on worldwide oil demand as far as electric vehicles go. Hyundai’s new electric double-decker bus looks impressive — we’ll see where these buses end up.

