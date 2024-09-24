Rivian R1S now available for rent in the UK ahead of planned overseas expansion

Rivian’s electric SUV is headed overseas. The Rivian R1S electric SUV is now available to rent in the UK. Although Rivian does not sell vehicles in Europe (not yet, anyway), the brand already has a growing presence overseas.

Rivian R1S is now available for rent in the UK

Rivian’s website states that it only accepts reservations in the US (excluding offshore territories) and Canada, but its vehicles are hitting the streets overseas anyway.

You can now rent the Rivian R1S in the UK from rental firm EVision. The company announced, “The Rivian R1S has arrived at EVision,” adding it can be rented for one day to three years.

The “American Beauty,” as the firm called it, can be rented for around $1,300 (£990) per day. That includes VAT.

A week with the Rivian R1S will cost you roughly $4,200 (£3114). Longer-term options include: +1 month (£5994/ $8,000 per month), +1 year (£5274/ $7,000 per month), +2 years (£5034/ $6,750 per month), and 3 years (£4794/ $6,500).

Rivian’s R1S is more than an EV. It’s an electric adventure vehicle, as Rivian refers to it. The electric SUV features a range of up to 400 miles with enough room for seven passengers. It can also plow through 3 feet of water with up to 15 inches of ground clearance, rock crawl a 100% grade, and tackle almost any terrain.

To rent your R1S in the UK, visit EVision’s website. The rental firm also offers Rivian’s R1T electric truck. It starts at a slightly lower $1,280 (£954) daily rate.

EVision is the UK’s first and largest pure electric vehicle rental company. It offers several popular EVs including Tesla models, the Porsche Taycan, Kia EV6, and Volkswagen ID.Buzz.

Rivian’s current R1S and R1T are not available to purchase in Europe, but the company confirmed its next-gen R2 will be.

After revealing the smaller, more affordable R2 in March, Rivian confirmed it will launch in Europe as the EV maker expands overseas. R2 deliveries are expected to begin in the US in early 2026, with starting prices around $45,000.

Rivian R2 (Source: Rivian)

In the US, Rivian is offering R1S leases for as low as $649 per month, and the R1T is available for $651 per month.

Check back soon for more on Rivian’s expansion into Europe as the R2 gets closer to launch. Although its electric delivery vans (EDVs) are already rolling out in Europe through its partnership with Amazon, passenger vehicles are coming over the next few years.