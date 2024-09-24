Jeep’s Wrangler-inspired Recon EV spotted for the first time in transit

With deliveries of its first all-electric SUV in the US right around the corner, Jeep’s second EV is almost ready for its official debut. The upcoming Recon EV, inspired by the legendary Wrangler, was spotted in transit for the first time. At first, the electric SUV looks a bit like a Ford Bronco Sport or a Toyota Land Cruiser.

Jeep shook the internet after revealing plans to launch four new EVs back in September 2022. Its first global electric SUV, the Wagoneer S, will reach US dealers in the coming weeks.

However, Jeep’s upcoming Recon EV may be an even bigger hit with the rugged SUV maker’s loyal followers. The Recon is “inspired by the legendary Wrangler,” according to Jeep. Like the Wrangler, it will feature options like removable doors and windows.

Former Jeep North American boss Jim Morrison claimed the off-road electric SUV “has the capability to cross the mighty Rubicon Trail.” More importantly, it can “reach the end of the trail with enough range to drive back to town and recharge,” Morrison added.

Jeep brand CEO Antonio Filosa confirmed earlier this year that the Recon EV will likely launch by the end of 2024 ahead of sales next year.

We caught a glimpse of the off-road Recon Moab 4xe trim after images leaked from a dealer event in Las Vegas last March.

Jeep Recon Moab 4xe (source: Jeep Recon Forum)

Jeep’s Wrangler-like Recon EV spotted in transit

We are now getting our first look at the preproduction models as the official debut approaches.

The new images from TFLCar (you can view them here) show the 2025 Jeep Recon EV in transit near Laredo, Texas. According to the report, the models were being shipped from Stellantis’ Toluca, Mexico, assembly plant.

You can see the Recon features a more aggressive design, as you would expect from a “Wrangler-inspired” EV.

The vehicle is unmistakably a Jeep with the brand’s classic grille design. However, at a quick glance, it could also pass as a Ford Bronco Sport.

Jeep Recon EV (Source: Stellantis)

Although prices and specs have yet to be revealed, Filosa confirmed the Recon EV will ride on the STLA Large Platform, which also underpins the Wagoneer S.

The Wagoneer S is expected to arrive at dealerships in the US this fall, although Filosa recently told Automotive News that the electric SUV must be in “perfect quality” to launch.

Jeep’s first electric SUV starts at $71,995 with over 300 miles range and 600 hp. The Trailhawk edition is expected to cost about $5,000 to $10,000 more with off-road upgrades like Rock Mode and added rugged design elements.

The Recon EV is expected to start at around $60,000, but more capable (Rubicon) or premium (Sahara) trims could cost upwards of $80,000. Stay tuned for more as Jeep prepares to launch its second EV in the US.

Source: TFLCar, Jeep Recon Forum