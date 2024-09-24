You can score $14,000 off the 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5 with a new lease cash incentive

With a new lease cash incentive in September, Hyundai offers up to $14,000 in savings on the 2024 IONIQ 5. With leases starting under $199 a month, the IONIQ 5 is one of the most affordable electric cars in the US. Perhaps even more important, it has a range of over 300 miles and can fast charge in 18 minutes.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 goes on clearance with new lease cash

After the IONIQ 5 went on sale in the US in December 2021, Hyundai’s electric SUV quickly rose up the sales charts.

Last year, the IONIQ 5 was the sixth best-selling EV in the US, up from seventh in 2022. Through the first eight months of 2024, Hyundai has sold nearly 27,000 IONIQ 5 models in the US, up 26% from last year.

The IONIQ 5 just had its best August sales month, but Hyundai is not shying away from the discounts.

According to online vehicle research firm CarsDirect, the 2024 IONIQ 5 SEL features up to $14,000 in lease cash incentives (you can see offers in your area below).

The 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5 SEL is available for lease starting at $199 for 24 months. With $3,999 due at signing, the monthly effective rate is $366, which is still a great deal for a +300-mile range electric SUV.

2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5 (Source: Hyundai)

Hyundai’s 2024 IONIQ 5 SEL RWD model has an EPA-estimated range of up to 303 miles, while the RWD model is rated at up to 260 miles.

2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5 interior (Source: Hyundai)

With an added $7,500 lease bonus, the $48,795 MSRP results in net capitalized costs of $31,751. However, Hyundai’s deal only runs until September 30, 2024.

The 2024 IONIQ 5 SE Standard Range is available for $159 for 24 months. With $3,999 due at signing, the effect monthly rate is $326.



2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5 trim Starting Price

(excluding destination fee) Range

(EPA est miles) SE Standard Range $41,800 220 SE $45,850 RWD: 303

AWD: 260 SEL $47,400 RWD: 303

AWD: 260 Limited $53,500 RWD: 303

AWD: 260 D100 $59,400 260 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5 prices and trim options

The discounts come after Hyundai revealed the updated 2025 IONIQ 5 earlier this month. Later this year, it will be the first vehicle built at its new Metaplant America plant in Georgia.

Ready to take advantage of the savings while they last? We can help you find deals in your area. You can use our link to view offers on the 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5 at a dealer near you.