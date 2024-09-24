Rare EVOLV Terra e-scooter discount to $1,079, Save $3,300 on 6,128Wh Jackery bundle ahead of Prime Day, Hiboy, more

Leading today’s Green Deals is a rare chance at savings on EVOLV’s full-suspension Terra Electric Scooter at a new $1,079 low. Right behind it is Jackery’s pre-Prime Day sale that has cut 50% off its Explorer 2,000 Plus Portable Power Station which comes bundled with two extra batteries and two 200W solar panels for a new $3,299 low, among others. We also spotted some more budget-friendly e-mobility solutions in the form of Hiboy’s S2R Plus e-scooter with regenerative braking back at its $400 low, while Hoverfly’s H3/Nephele Foldable e-bike is down during its fleeting sale at $425. Plus, all the other hangover Green Deals in the links at the bottom of the page, like yesterday’s multiple discounts on the new EcoFlow DELTA 3 Portable Power Station and its bundles, as well as Lectric’s tailgating e-bike flash sale, and more.

Head below for other New Green Deals we’ve found today and, of course, Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Rare discount hits EVOLV Terra Electric Scooter with full-suspension at new $1,079 low

EVOLV has an ongoing September Sale through the end of the month that is taking up to $200 off three of its electric scooters. While two models are usual inclusions in EVOLV’s sales, for the first time in 2024 we’re seeing the Terra Electric Scooter benefit from a price cut at $1,079 shipped, after using the promo code SEPTEMBER-SALE at checkout for $150 off. This higher-end e-scooter normally fetches $1,229 most of the time, with the last time we saw it discounted being 2023 Black Friday sales to $1,129. This a rare chance today to score some savings on a powerful commuter solution, while also getting it at the lowest price we have tracked. Learn more about this model below or in our hands-on review.

On the more affordable end of the brand’s e-mobility lineup and becoming increasingly popular here in NYC, the EVOLV Terra electric scooter pulls up sporting dual 600W motors (1,200W together) that peak at 2,200W for more torque as you tackle steep inclines. It maxes out at speeds of 31 MPH when utilizing both motors together, or it instead offers lower 15 MPH speeds when put into its eco mode, which alternates between the motors to conserve energy and extend travel distances up to 34 miles.

Along with its impressive performance capabilities, EVOLV’s Terra electric scooter shows up with a nice collection of add-ons and features, like the front and rear shocks for full-suspension support, maintenance-free front and rear drum brakes, the twin LED headlights, twin LED taillights, and the in-deck lights too. It’s been given an IP54 waterproof rating for days you just can’t help but battle the elements, a rear kick plate with a built-in carry handle, a foldable frame to help you carry/store it when not in use, and the LED display with built-in trigger throttle.

Other EVOLV e-scooter discounts:

PRO V2 Electric Scooter: $1,799 (Reg. $1,999) 44 MPH max speed for up to 37 miles Use on-page promo code for $200 off

(Reg. $1,999) CORSA Electric Scooter: $2,635 (Reg. $2,835) 44 MPH max speed for up to 37 miles Use on-page promo code for $200 off

(Reg. $2,835)

Jackery’s early Prime sale takes 50% off 6,128.4Wh LiFePo4 Explorer 2,000 Plus bundle at new $3,299 low

Jackery has launched its own Prime Big Deal Days sale through October 7 that is taking up to 50% off a selection of power stations, bundles, and accessories, with some added bonus savings in the form of free gifts over $2,000 and member benefits too. One of the biggest deals of the bunch is on the brand’s Explorer 2,000 Plus which comes bundled with two extra batteries and two 200W solar panels for $3,299 shipped. This massive bundle would normally cost you $6,599, with many of the sales we’ve seen not offering it at lowered rates or occasionally dropping it to a higher $3,599. Today though, as the sale’s name suggests, Prime Big Deal Days is coming early with a 50% markdown that saves you $3,300 and lands it at a new all-time low.

If home backup is your concern, this Explorer 2,000 Plus bundle is certainly one of the best options to take up the task as it provides a combined 6,128.4Wh LiFePO4 capacity, with even further expansion possibilities up to 24kWh with additional equipment. You can reach 12,000Wh with five extra batteries, or connect two power stations (each with five batteries) to reach its maximum capacity size.

The station alone can take up to 1,200W of solar input, recharging its battery to full in up to two hours, or you can plug it into a standard wall outlet for the same rate – plus, there’s also car charging that takes much longer at up to 25 hours. Keep in mind these charging rates do not account for the expanded setups. You’ll have 10 output ports to cover devices and appliances (five ACs, two USB-As, two USB-Cs, and one car port), plus complete control to monitor and adjust settings through the Jackery app via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.

More Explorer 2,000 Plus discounts:

Be sure to check out all that Jackery is offering during this sale on the landing page here, with plenty of other options for home backup and trips out of the house – all at some of the best prices we’ve seen and two weeks ahead of the upcoming Prime Big Deal Days.

Hiboy takes 50% off S2R Plus e-scooter with regenerative braking at return $400 low

Hiboy has several of its e-bikes and e-scooters benefitting from up to 50% off discounts, with plenty of options for high-performance and entry-level models alike, including the S2R Plus Electric Scooter for $399.99 shipped. Normally fetching $806 at full price, this model is often included in most of the brand’s sales, often falling between $430 and $470. Today though, you’re looking at a 50% markdown that cuts $406 off its tag and gives you a chance to add it to your commute at the all-time lowest price we have tracked – with it even matching over at Amazon right now too.

Hiboy’s S2R Plus is one of the best entry-level models under the brand’s flag, arriving with a 350W motor paired alongside a 36V battery to reach top speeds of 19 MPH for up to 22 miles – all on a single five-hour charge. One of its most notable features is the included regenerative braking that recycles energy as you come to a stop for extended and more efficient travel distance. It also features an LED headlight and taillight for improved visibility at night, an IPX4 waterproof rating, cruise control settings, and an integrated digital display. You can adjust settings through the display or use its emote smart controls via the companion app, which also gives you the added security benefit of locking your scooter after you’re finished riding or when just hopping off for a break.

Notable Hiboy entry-level discounts:

S2 Lite Electric Scooter for Teens: $280 (Reg. $440) 13 MPH for up to 10.6 miles

(Reg. $440) S2 Electric Scooter: $300 (Reg. $600) 19 MPH for up to 17 miles

(Reg. $600)

Other Notable Hiboy e-scooter discounts

S2 Pro Electric Scooter: $400 (Reg. $736) 19 MPH for up to 25 miles

(Reg. $736) S2 MAX Electric Scooter: $550 (Reg. $835) 19 MPH for up to 40 miles

(Reg. $835) MAX Pro Electric Scooter: $710 (Reg. $1,000) 22 MPH for up to 46 miles

(Reg. $1,000)

Notable Hiboy e-bike discounts:

P6 Fat-Tire e-bike: $950 (Reg. $1,480) 28 MPH for up to 60 miles

(Reg. $1,480) EX6 Step-thru Fat Tire e-bike: $807 (Reg. $1,580) 25 MPH for up to 75 miles

(Reg. $1,580)

Accessory discounts:

You can check out the entire lineup of e-scooter and e-bike discounts on the landing page here.

Hoverfly offers beginner-friendly H3 Foldable e-bike at return $425 low with bonus add-ons

Hoverfly has an ongoing September Mobility Sale that is offering cash savings on a selection of e-scooters, e-bikes, and more. One of the best options among the offerings for those looking to jump into the e-bike market is the H3/Nephele Foldable e-bike for $424.99 shipped. Normally priced at $530 direct from Hoverfly, with a higher $600 starting price at other sites, we haven’t seen many discounts on this particular model, with most of late summer seeing it keep to its full price. Amazon did lower its rates a few weeks ago to match for a short period, but otherwise, you’re looking at the lowest price we have tracked at a 20% markdown that saves you $105 off this beginner-friendly model.

The H3 e-bike arrives at a modest, but still convenient 15.5 MPH top speed thanks to its 350W brushless hub motor that peaks at 500W, with a removable 280.8Wh battery powering the entire thing and three simplified riding modes. It has a traditional bike mode to get yourself mobile with some cardio, a pure electric mode that lets the bike carry you without effort, and a pedal assistance mode that supports you with boosts up to its maximum 25-mile travel distance.

The handlebars and saddle come fully adjustable to better fit the different height ranges of riders and also includes dual disc brakes, front shock absorbers, an integrated rear cargo rack, a headlight and taillight, 16-inch wheels, and a foldable bike frame that makes storage and transport far easier when you’re not cruising around. You’ll also be getting a gift along with your purchase, with an included carrying bag, phone holder, mirror, and basket.

Summer e-bike deals!

Best new Green Deals landing this week

The savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine. Winter means you can lock in even better off-season price cuts on electric tools for the lawn while saving on EVs and tons of other gear.