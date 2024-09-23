Cheap Robotaxi, Ford and Kia spark interest, and Volvo overtakes Tesla

On today’s exciting episode of Quick Charge, Elon thinks his Robotaxi will be cheaper to ride than the bus, but he’s got bigger fish to fry as Volvo overtakes Tesla in Europe and the Republicans try to squash EVs in congress.

As far as popularity contests go, Ford and Kia have the most searched-for EVs on Cars.com, Hyundai is gearing up for battle in Europe, Scooter takes the Polestar 3 for a spin, and we remind you to listen to T-Swift and vote this November.

Prefer listening to your podcasts? Audio-only versions of Quick Charge are now available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn, and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded, usually, Monday through Thursday (and sometimes Sunday). We’ll be posting bonus audio content from time to time as well, so be sure to follow and subscribe so you don’t miss a minute of Electrek’s high-voltage daily news!

Got news? Let us know!

Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!