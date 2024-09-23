Cheap Robotaxi, Ford and Kia spark interest, and Volvo overtakes Tesla

On today’s exciting episode of Quick Charge, Elon thinks his Robotaxi will be cheaper to ride than the bus, but he’s got bigger fish to fry as Volvo overtakes Tesla in Europe and the Republicans try to squash EVs in congress.
As far as popularity contests go, Ford and Kia have the most searched-for EVs on Cars.com, Hyundai is gearing up for battle in Europe, Scooter takes the Polestar 3 for a spin, and we remind you to listen to T-Swift and vote this November.
Source Links
- Elon Musk claims Tesla Robotaxi will be as cheap as the bus, does the math work?
- Electric vehicles outperformed diesel in this winter’s extreme cold
- Ford F-150 Lightning and Kia’s new EV9 are the most popular EVs on Cars.com
- Hyundai sees Europe as a ‘battleground’ for EVs and wants its share of the market
- Volvo EX30 continues sales surge as Europe’s second best-selling EV in August
- Polestar 3 first drive: This all-electric SUV is masterfully tuned and sneaky fast
- House GOP pass bill that would kill thousands, increase fuel costs $100B/yr
