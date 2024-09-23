 Skip to main content

Cheap Robotaxi, Ford and Kia spark interest, and Volvo overtakes Tesla

Avatar for Jo Borrás  | Sep 23 2024 - 3:42 pm PT
On today’s exciting episode of Quick Charge, Elon thinks his Robotaxi will be cheaper to ride than the bus, but he’s got bigger fish to fry as Volvo overtakes Tesla in Europe and the Republicans try to squash EVs in congress.

As far as popularity contests go, Ford and Kia have the most searched-for EVs on Cars.com, Hyundai is gearing up for battle in Europe, Scooter takes the Polestar 3 for a spin, and we remind you to listen to T-Swift and vote this November.


