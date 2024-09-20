Ford F-150 Lightning and Kia’s new EV9 are the most popular EVs on Cars.com

2024 Kia EV9 GT-Line (Source: Kia)

As new electric vehicles hit the market, discounts continue piling up as automakers fight for sales. According to new research, the most popular EVs on Cars.com right now are the Ford F-150 Lightning, Mustang Mach-E, and Kia EV9, all of which feature massive incentives this month.

Ford Lightning, Mach-E top Cars.com most popular EVs

Using its extensive index of search data for vehicles on sale, Cars.com revealed a list of the most popular EVs on its site.

According to the data, Ford’s all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup was the top searched EV. The Lightning was followed by Ford’s electric crossover SUV, the Mustang Mach-E.

Ford is offering significant discounts in August as it looks to clear inventory. The 2024 F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E are eligible for 0% APR. In addition, Ford is giving away $1,500 in Conquest Cash for Tesla drivers.

However, the Tesla Competitive Conquest Bonus is ending soon. On Ford’s website, the offer states you must take delivery by September 30.

The 2024 F-150 Lightning is offered with 0% APR for 60 months, in addition to a $1,000 Customer Cash and $1,000 Bonus Cash offer.

2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum Black Edition (Source: Ford)

Ford says the 2024 F-150 Lightning XLT Standard Range Battery can be leased for $335 for 36 months, with $6,344 due at signing.

The 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E is available for 0% APR for 72 months and $750 in customer cash. Ford lists the 2024 Mustang Mach-E Extended Range Battery lease for $334 for 36 months, with $5,523 due at signing.

2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Bronze edition (Source: Ford)

Kia EV9, new Chevy electric SUVs, make the top five

It makes sense Ford’s Lightning and Mach-E are the most popular EVs, but Cars.com is seeing more searches for new electric models from Kia and GM’s Chevrolet.

Kia’s EV9 was the third most searched-for EV on the site as one of the few three-row electric SUVs on the market. Like Ford, Kia is offering huge incentives on the EV9.

2024 Kia EV9 GT-Line (Source: Kia)

According to Motor Intelligence, Kia’s EV9 was among the most discounted EVs last month, with an average incentive of $19,703.

Kia’s EV9 is off to a hot start in the US, with nearly 14,000 models sold through August. Starting at $54,900, it’s a hard deal to pass up.

2024 Kia EV9 GT-Line interior (Source: Kia)

Like Ford, Kia is also offering a Tesla Conquest discount worth up to $1,500. With a $7,500 lease credit, Kia’s EV9 can be bought with up to $9,000 off. If you finance through Kia, you may also qualify for 0% APR for 72 months.

Most popular EVs on Cars.com Starting Price 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning $62,995 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E $39,995 2024 Kia EV9 $54,900 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV $47,095 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV $41,900 Most popular EVs on Cars.com starting prices (*Excluding destination fee)

Kia lists the 2024 EV9 Light Long Range RWD model at $349 for 23 months, with $4,999 due at signing.

Chevy’s new Equinox and Blazer EVs rounded out the top five. Both electric SUVs qualify for the $7,500 federal EV tax credit. The 2024 Chevy Equinox EV is available with a $1,500 Cash Allowance for competitive owners and lessees.

The 2024 Chevy Equinox EV FWD 2LT is listed at $299 for 24 months, with $3,169 due at signing (after offers).

2024 Chevy Blazer EV RS (Source: GM)

Chevy lists the 2024 Blazer EV LT eAWD at $369 for 24 months, with $3,139 due at signing (after offers).

Ready to take advantage of the savings? We can help you find deals in your area. You can use our links below to view offers on popular Ford, Kia, and Chevy EVs at a dealer near you.