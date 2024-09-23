 Skip to main content

BYD prepares to unleash its second 7,000-car carrier to fuel its global EV expansion

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Sep 23 2024 - 1:08 pm PT
4 Comments
BYD-second-car-carrier

A second car carrier is ready to embark as BYD looks to continue its dominant global expansion. BYD’s new vessel is the second of seven that will hit the seas over the next two years as China’s EV leader goes global.

BYD prepares to launch its second car carrier this year

BYD’s shipbuilder, Guangzhou Shipyard International, unveiled the new car carrier at an undocking ceremony over the weekend.

Following the undocking ceremony, BYD’s new car carrier is about ready to embark. The vessel will undergo a series of tests before it officially begins operations.

The 7,000-vehicle vessel, “BYD Hefei,” is the second car carrier the company has revealed. BYD introduced its first, “Explorer No 1,” in January. It has already completed two European trips, Spain and Germany, and also docked in Brazil.

However, the BYD Hefei is the company’s first car carrier it owns. The Explorer No 1 was built by China International Marine Containers (CIMC) for its partner Zodiac Shipping.

BYD-second-car-carrier
BYD Explorer No 1 unloading cars in Brazil (Source: BYD)

BYD will add seven more vessels over the next two years to secure its spot in the global EV market. The new car carrier (BYD Hefei) is 199.9 meters long, with a beam of 38 meters and a design draft of 9 meters.

According to Guangzhou Shipyard, it’s the first of two vessels that the chipmaker is building for BYD, kicking off a long-term partnership.

BYD-second-car-carrier
The BYD Explorer No. 1, BYD’s first cargo transport ship (Source: CIMC)

BYD broke its NEV sales record for the third consecutive month after selling another 373,082 new energy vehicles (EVs and PHEVs) in August.

BYD sold 145,627 all-electric vehicles last month, pushing its total to over one million for 2024.

BYD-Dolphin-Atto-3-EVs
BYD Dolphin (left) and Atto 3 (right) Source: BYD

Meanwhile, BYD’s overseas sales reached 31,451, up 26% from August 2023. With new car carriers and plans to ramp up local production in key markets like Turkey, Pakistan, Mexico, and Brazil, BYD looks to gain market share in key auto regions.

BYD is already among the top-selling EV markets in Brazil, Mexico, and Southeast Asia, but the company expects overseas sales to surge over the next few years.

Source: CnEVPost, Guangzhou Shipyard International

