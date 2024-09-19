RadRover 6 Plus ST e-bike at new $1,299 low, Bluetti AC50B LiFePO4 station $279, Vvolt Centauri SE e-bike $700 off, more

Today’s Green Deals are once again being led by Rad Power’s latest sale, which has its RadRover 6 Plus Step-Thru e-bike dropping to a new $1,299 low. We also spotted a new low price on Bluetti’s AC50B 448Wh LiFePO4 Portable Power Station at $279. Hitting our radar for the first time today is the Vvolt Centauri SE Commuter e-bike which is getting a $700 discount to $2,599 and features some quality design choices. We have a budget-friendly low price on Greenworks’ 40V 14-inch Cordless Electric Push Mower, while EcoFlow launches a 24-hour flash sale on its GLACIER Portable Refrigerator/Freezer. Plus, all the other hangover Green Deals in the links at the bottom of the page, like yesterday’s rare bundle discount on the Xtracycle Stoker Off-Road Cargo e-bike or the new low on Anker’s SOLIX C800 power station, and more.

Rad Power RadRover 6 Plus Step-Thru e-bike falls to new $1,299 low in latest sale

Rad Power is switching up its fall sales through September 25, with two models tailored to the versatile needs of the season and beyond, while also continuing the only deal we’ve seen on its newer models. The RadRover 6 Plus Step-Thru e-bike sees the biggest discount among the offers at $1,299 shipped. More recently fetching $1,599 after Rad lowered prices across its older models at the start of 2024, this model has not been as prolific in savings as its high-step counterpart that has been retired after dropping to clearance lows. Before 2024 we mainly saw it drop to $1,799, with all the discounts after New Year’s Day only seeing costs fall as low as $1,399. Today’s sale marks its official descent lower as $300 is taken off its newer price tag, dropping it to a new all-time low price.

Visiting my family down in the swamps of Virginia and the Carolinas allowed me to hop aboard a RadRover 6 Plus Step-Thru e-bike and enjoy it first-hand, which I discuss in my Travel Kit here. It’s a well-built and enjoyable ride, with its 750W brushless geared hub motor and semi-integrated 672Wh battery providing a solid 45 miles of travel and 20 MPH max speeds. Five levels of pedal assistance kick in with little effort, assisting in extending mileage to its fullest over the lesser travel distance only using the throttle allows.

As I mentioned in my Travel Kit coverage, this model is a great companion for rides on the streets and for when things go off-road, as the thick Kenda Juggernaut puncture-resistant tires easily tackled the swampy and varying terrain, with the water-resistant connectors providing added protections during these parts of my journeys. Along with these, the bike also comes equipped with a 7-speed Shimano derailleur, fenders to go over both wheels and a solid LCD display to monitor and switch through its settings.

RadRunner 2 Utility e-bike: $1,199 (Reg. $1,399) 20 MPH for 45+ miles of travel

(Reg. $1,399) RadRunner 3 Plus Utility e-bike: $2,199 shipped 20 MPH for 45+ miles of travel comes with free accessory under $200 discount automatically applied with both items added to cart



Bluetti’s AC50B 448Wh LiFePO4 Portable Power Station starts from new $279 low

We just spotted a great new deal through Bluetti’s official Amazon storefront on its AC50B Portable Power Station for $279 shipped, after clipping the on-page $20 off coupon. A quick note here: some folks are seeing the additional $20 off, and sadly some may not. Normally priced at $399, this newer model has only seen three previous discounts since it hit the market back in March, with the first two dropping costs to $299, and the most recent one from July’s Prime Day sales taking things further to $284. Today, Prime Day’s pricing has been dethroned after such a short period to mark a new all-time low, which gives you back $120 in savings and beats out the current discount on Bluetti’s website. There is one bundle option on this unit, coming with a 120W solar panel for $448, after clipping the on-page 10% off coupon.

Not a goliath like some of the larger campsite and home-supporting models on the market, the AC50B arrives as a far more compact unit clocking in at just 14.8 pounds, which houses the 448Wh LiFePO4 battery and pumps out a solid 700W of output power (1,000W peak). There’s a generally well-rounded amount of ports here too, with a car port, a USB-A port, and two of both USB-C and AC ports. The unit’s own battery recharges to 80% of its capacity in about 45 minutes when you plug it into a wall outlet, thanks to its upgraded turbo charging mode. You also have its solar charging capabilities as an option too, with a full battery reached in just 3 hours alongside a 200W panel. When considering its design, capabilites, and the full array of remote smart controls, this unit is a sound investment for folks in need of temporary power solutions over more year-round coverage.

Save $700 on the Vvolt Centauri SE Commuter e-bike at $2,599

Running alongside the release of its newest Centauri II e-bike, Vvolt is offering a price cut on its Centauri SE Commuter e-bike that is down at $2,599 shipped. This model usually runs for $3,299 most days, with this being the first discount that we’ve covered here at 9to5Toys since the brand hit our radar. You’re looking at a solid $700 being slashed from its usual costs here, which brings the price down into a more affordable range, especially when you consider some of its features and its quality design.

The Centauri SE e-bike cruises onto the scene with a streamlined design and sleek frame while boasting a 28 MPH max speed and 60-mile travel range. It possesses a 350W custom-tuned Ananda mid-drive motor that peaks at 650W alongside a 490Wh removable battery, with only pedal assistance available – supported by both internal torque and cadence sensors for fast pick-up. Rather than any chain drives, this model has been given a Gates CDX Carbon Belt Drive for extended lifespans, quieter operations, and throwing out any need for grease – which means no more accidental stains on your clothes/skin too!

Depending on which size you choose, it only weighs in at a more minor 52 pounds, which should be quite manageable for folks who aren’t as physically gifted or even older – especially if you live in a building with stairs you’ll have to carry it up and down. There’s an integrated front and rear lighting system, bolstered by reflective graphics to provide 360 degrees of visibility to those around you when you’re riding through the darker hours of the day. Other notable features include Kenda Kwest anti-puncture tires, Tektro 720 hydraulic disc brakes, an Enviolo internal rear hub transmission, and a full-color display.

Greenworks 40V 14-inch cordless electric push mower offers budget-friendly reliability at new $187 low

Homeowners on a budget and landscaping hustlers rejoice! Amazon is giving folks a great chance to land some quality savings on the Greenworks 40V 14-inch Cordless Push Lawn Mower for $187.49 shipped. Normally this model would cost you $270, which still isn’t that bad for a reliable electric mower like this, but the price is all the sweeter with the large 31% markdown that gives you back a solid $83 in savings while also landing it at a lower price than we have ever tracked – beating our previous mention at its former low by $25.

With this Greenworks mower, you’ll be adding a reliable piece of equipment to your lawncare routines at a price that isn’t weighing down or straight burning through your wallet – plus, you can forget the noise, fumes, and extra expenses associated with gas-guzzling models. The main body fits a 40V brushless motor inside the 14-inch poly deck, all running off a single removable 4.0Ah battery (which can be switched out with others that you may already have).

It provides a full hour of runtime to tackle your yard, with a five-position height adjustment that ranges from 1-1/4-inch to 3-3/8-inch cutting heights and a push-button start. It has also been designed with a folding frame for easier storage and a 2-in-1 functionality that can either bag your clippings or mulch them to be used in your flower beds.

EcoFlow one-day flash sale drops GLACIER portable dual-zone fridge/freezer with ice maker to $599 low

Today, EcoFlow has launched its penultimate 24-hour flash sale for its current Disaster Campaign sale that ends September 22, with its GLACIER Portable Refrigerator bundled with a plug-in battery down at $599 shipped through the rest of the day. Normally this package with the battery would run you $1,398, but today’s short-term sale is providing a large 57% markdown that saves you $799 and lands this smart device down at the lowest price we have tracked.

While the warmer parts of the summer are coming to a close as fall weather moves in, EcoFlow’s GLACIER can still be quite the handy device to bring along with you on your autumn outings. This portable refrigerator boasts dual-zone compartments (36L or 38L as single-zone), one for cooling and one for freezing, accessed by removing the divider, with separate remote smart controls for each one through the EcoFlow app. On top, it even has a section dedicated to its 120W compressor for integrated ice-making action – specifically “18 solid ice cubes in 12 minutes,” which you don’t see in the other big contenders on the market. It even beats out its competitors in run time, with the included battery giving you up to 40 hours of power before needing to be plugged in or recharged.

Speaking of recharging, there are three options for this model: solar charging with a max 240W panel takes just 2.1 hours with fair conditions, which takes slightly longer at 2.2 hours when plugged into a standard wall outlet – plus, there’s a DC charging option too, taking 2.1 to 4 hours (depending on whether it’s connected to 24V or 12V).

Don’t miss out on all the great discounts that EcoFlow’s Disaster Campaign sale is offering until September 22, which you can look through in full here on this landing page.

