Revel just added Juice’s ‘face ID for EVs’ to its DC fast chargers

Photo: Revel

Revel has added Juice’s groundbreaking AI and computer vision-powered automatic charging and payments system to its DC fast charging stations in New York City.

Juice’s computer vision on Revel’s DC fast chargers

Computer vision uses AI and machine learning to process visual data to identify objects and then react to what it sees.

Sunnyvale, California-based Juice uses computer vision to identify a user’s unique EV, initiate charging sessions, and complete payments without needing to interact with physical payment devices or apps. Unlike Plug & Charge or Autocharge, Juice’s technology doesn’t require OEM integrations to work with different types of EVs.

Brooklyn-based Revel asserts that this is the first deployment of this kind of computer vision technology in the US.

The new Juice technology is now available on all Revel DC fast chargers and is compatible with all makes and models of EVs. Revel says it will integrate Juice’s computer vision technology at future sites opening later this year.

Revel has 54 DC fast chargers open to the public across three sites in Brooklyn and Queens and plans to quadruple that network by mid-2025 with new locations, including a mega 60-stall station in Maspeth, Queens, and a 48-stall station outside LaGuardia Airport. Revel is opening its first downtown Manhattan charging station later this year on Pier 36.

Because Revel has a charging partnership with Uber, rideshare drivers make up the majority of Revel’s public charging activity.

“Revel is the perfect fit for our platform, with high usage at all of their charging locations, combined with the sheer size of their expanding network in America’s densest city,” said James Murfin, CEO & cofounder of Juice. “This partnership demonstrates how EV charging can be as seamless as unlocking your phone with your face. Only experiences that are truly this easy will help the world move to sustainable transport at scale.”

The company also has seven sites in development across the Bay Area and recently announced its first lease in downtown Los Angeles.

Electrek’s Take

You pull up. The charger recognizes your EV the way your iPhone recognizes your face, and once you plug it in, it begins to charge. It takes payment. You unplug. You leave. It doesn’t matter which EV you drive. It just works for everyone.

If this actually works as it’s supposed to, this could change everything about the fast charging experience. Prior to Revel’s Juice launch, xCharge launched the first Juice-enabled public charger at their Austin headquarters in August. This company and this technology are definitely one to watch.

