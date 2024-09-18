GM releases its approved NACS adapter, giving its drivers access to Tesla’s charging network

More than a year after legacy automakers announced a transition from the CCS charging port to Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS), GM EV customers are finally able to purchase an approved adapter and gain access to hundreds of thousands of Tesla chargers.

Today’s news has been a long time coming for GM-branded EV drivers. It is another massive step in the American auto industry’s adoption of a truly universal charging plug.

In June 2023, GM was one of the first OEMs to announce a transition from the CCS plug to Tesla’s NACS. It shared that future BEV models will feature the port natively, and existing BEVs could access the charging network via an adapter.

Since then, we’ve seen virtually all automakers adopt NACS and begin sourcing approved Tesla adapters, including Ford, Hyundai, BMW, and Lucid Motors, to name a few.

US charging networks like ChargePoint have also begun rolling out solutions to support EVs of all makes and models, helping increase the versatility of local networks and alleviate some of the stressors EV drivers currently face when they need a charge and don’t have the correct plug or aren’t certified to access a specific charging network.

While we await future GM models with Tesla NACS plugs built in, the American automaker has begun selling an approved adapter that gives its EV drivers immediate access to many Level 2 and DC fast chargers on Tesla’s current network.

Source: GM





GM’s approved Tesla NACS adapter on sale now for $225

According to a release from GM today, its approved NACS adapter is on sale now through GM vehicle brand apps, offering those drivers access to Tesla’s Supercharger network – one of the largest and most dependable in the US right now.

The NACS adapter allows GM customers to access nearly 232,000 public chargers, including 17,800 Tesla Superchargers. GM Energy vice president, Wade Sheffer, spoke:

GM’s ongoing efforts to help accelerate the expansion of public charging infrastructure is an integral part of our commitment to an all-electric future. Enabling access to even more publicly available fast chargers represents yet another way GM is focused on further improving the customer experience and making the transition to electric more seamless.

Per GM, EV drivers of its portfolio of marques will be able to purchase the Tesla adapter through their respective apps for $225. They can then use that same app to locate the nearest available Tesla Superchargers, check station status, initiate a charge and pay for their session.

GM states that each Tesla adapter has been developed to ensure customers can charge their EV at any charger that offers the North American Charging Standard. The American automaker is leveraging several suppliers to produce them to ensure everyone who wants one can get one.

The automaker states that the adapters will begin rolling out in the US immediately, followed by Canada later this year. You can learn more here.