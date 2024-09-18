BYD’s $10,000 Seagull EV was the top-selling car in China last month

BYD’s cheapest electric car, the Seagull, was the top-selling car in China last month, with nearly 41,000 models sold. Starting at under $10,000, the BYD Seagull even has US automakers worried.

BYD’s Seagull was China’s top-selling vehicle in August

BYD has been on a roll, launching lower-priced, updated models of its best-selling models. In March, BYD launched the Seagull EV Honor Edition with a “shocking price” starting at just 69,800 yuan, or less than $10,000.

Just five months later, BYD launched the 2025 Seagull with the same starting price. The Seagull is already sitting atop the sales charts in China.

After a record-breaking August, BYD topped one million EV sales in 2024. The company sold a record over 373,000 new energy vehicles (including PHEVs) in August. Of them, 148,470 were all-electric.

BYD’s Seagull was the top-selling vehicle in China in August, with 40,949 models sold. The company said the Seagull is now China’s best-selling A00 class model and pure electric car for the sixth consecutive month.

BYD Seagull EV (Source: BYD)

The Seagull EV is available in three trims in China with two BYD Blade battery options (30.08 kWh or 38.88 kWh), providing up to 252 miles (405 km) CLTC range.

BYD Seagull Honor Edition trim Starting Price Range

(CLTC) Active $9,700

(69,800 yuan) 190 mi

(305 km) Free $10,500

(75,800 yuan) 190 mi

(305 km) Flying $12,000

(85,800 yuan) 252 mi

(405 km) BYD Seagull Honor Edition prices and range

BYD’s low-cost EV has earned the nickname “mini Lamborghini” as former Lamborghini designer Wolfgang Egger led the Seagull’s design.

Inside, the Seagull is loaded with BYD’s latest tech and software, including a 10.1″ rotating infotainment with DiLink intelligent network connection.

BYD Seagull (Dolphin Mini) interior (Source: BYD)

BYD is selling the Seagull EV overseas as the Dolphin Mini. In Brazil, the Dolphin Mini (Seagull) starts at around $20,000 (99,800 BRL). It’s roughly the same in Mexico at 358,800 pesos, or around $19,000.

Electrek’s Take

BYD’s cheapest EV is worrying rivals in and outside of China. Even Ford’s CEO Jim Farley called the Seagull a “pretty damn good” car, warning rivals of BYD’s low-cost EV. In comparison, Ford only sold 8,944 EVs combined last month.

The Seagull is expected to launch as one of the most affordable EVs in Europe, starting at under 20,000 euros ($21,500).

Although several automakers have promised to launch lower-priced EVs, will they be able to keep up with BYD? And, more importantly, still earn a profit?

According to AutoForecast Solutions CEO Joe McCabe, BYD’s Seagull would still be the cheapest EV in the US at under $25,000, even with a 100% tariff.

North American CEO Stella Li has already said BYD has no plans to launch passenger EVs (they already sell electric buses) in the US. However, that won’t stop the Chinese auto giant from taking market share in other markets like Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and possibly Canada.

BYD, which started as a battery maker, already has a significant advantage with an established supply chain. The company’s “liberation battle” against gas-powered vehicles appears to be working so far. BYD said its main goal is to take market share from ICE vehicles while promoting electric cars.

Source: BYD