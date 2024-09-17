 Skip to main content

Tesla Cybertruck deliveries start in Mexico, in a month in Canada

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Sep 17 2024 - 6:55 am PT
20 Comments
Tesla Cybertruck Mexico

Tesla Cybertruck deliveries are starting in Mexico this week and the automaker says that Canada should follow in about a month.

Drone flyovers of Gigafactory Texas show that Cybertruck production has ramped up as of late.

As we previously reported, Tesla has worked through its reservation backlog in the US, and now anyone can order a Cybertruck and receive it fairly quickly.

However, Tesla is still only delivering the Foundation Series Cybertrucks, which package all options together for $20,000 extra. The automaker is likely soon going to run out of people willing to pay $100,000 and more for the electric pickup truck, and it will have to start delivering the non-Foundation Series Cybertrucks.

But before it does, Tesla is expanding Cybertruck deliveries to other North American markets.

Tesla is starting deliveries of Cybertrucks in Mexico this week:

There are already a few Cybertrucks being prepared for deliveries at service centers in the country, according to the local owners club.

Canada is also expected to follow soon.

We reported that Tesla opened Cybertruck orders to reservation holders in Canada last month.

Top comment by Grant

Liked by 3 people

Should add negligible sales to the CT. I don't see the CT selling well after the initial wave of enthusiasts.

View all comments

Siddhant Awasthi, Tesla Cybertruck program manager, now says that deliveries are planned for “late October” up north.

Electrek’s Take

The market for Foundation Series in Canada and Mexico are likely going to be extremely limited, especially with the pricing Tesla released in Canada.

I am surprised Tesla has yet to shift to the non-Foundation Series in the US, but maybe the automaker is waiting for deliveries of the Foundation Series across North America before switching to the regular versions.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…
Tesla Cybertruck

Tesla Cybertruck

Telsa Cybertruck will be released in 2021 with a…

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications