Tesla Cybertruck deliveries start in Mexico, in a month in Canada

Tesla Cybertruck deliveries are starting in Mexico this week and the automaker says that Canada should follow in about a month.

Drone flyovers of Gigafactory Texas show that Cybertruck production has ramped up as of late.

As we previously reported, Tesla has worked through its reservation backlog in the US, and now anyone can order a Cybertruck and receive it fairly quickly.

However, Tesla is still only delivering the Foundation Series Cybertrucks, which package all options together for $20,000 extra. The automaker is likely soon going to run out of people willing to pay $100,000 and more for the electric pickup truck, and it will have to start delivering the non-Foundation Series Cybertrucks.

But before it does, Tesla is expanding Cybertruck deliveries to other North American markets.

Tesla is starting deliveries of Cybertrucks in Mexico this week:

First Cybertruck deliveries about to start in 🇲🇽 😎⭐️ pic.twitter.com/F0SnvS10fR — Tesla Owners Mexico 🇲🇽 (@co_tesla) September 15, 2024

There are already a few Cybertrucks being prepared for deliveries at service centers in the country, according to the local owners club.

Canada is also expected to follow soon.

We reported that Tesla opened Cybertruck orders to reservation holders in Canada last month.

Siddhant Awasthi, Tesla Cybertruck program manager, now says that deliveries are planned for “late October” up north.

Electrek’s Take

The market for Foundation Series in Canada and Mexico are likely going to be extremely limited, especially with the pricing Tesla released in Canada.

I am surprised Tesla has yet to shift to the non-Foundation Series in the US, but maybe the automaker is waiting for deliveries of the Foundation Series across North America before switching to the regular versions.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.