Ford F-150 Lightning drivers can now rock out with built-in Karaoke, Mach-E to follow soon

There’s nothing better to pass the time on a road trip than singing tunes with friends and family. Ford F-150 Lightning drivers can enjoy Karaoke for the first time through the Stingray Karaoke app. Here’s how it works.

Ford F-150 Lightning drivers gain in-car Karaoke

Ford is introducing Karake for EV drivers through a software update in the US, Canada, Mexico, and Europe.

F-150 Lightning owners will be the first to receive access, and the feature will soon roll out to the Mustang Mach-E.

With the built-in Stingray Karaoke app, you can browse a wide catalog of songs to sing along to. You can choose your favorite from Rock, Country, Pop, R&B, Latin, K&J Pop, or family-friendly songs to sing along to.

The songs are available in 38 languages, including 10 in local characters like Thai, Hebrew, and Greek.

Ford Lightning owners can access the Karaoke feature while parked or charging. Once they select a song, the lyrics are displayed on the infotainment screen so they can sing along with friends and family.

Ford F-150 Lightning with Stingray Karaoke (Source: Ford)

Ford’s engineers worked with Stingray to develop a “unique drivetime experience” for passengers. To use it, you can tap the new Stingray Karaoke app.

Once the vehicle detects that the passenger is buckled, a QR code will appear on the screen. You can use your smartphone to scan the code, which will take you to a webpage where you will find the catalog of songs without having to log in to an app.

Ford F-150 Lightning with Stingray Karaoke (Source: Ford)

The new Karaoke feature will be available to all Ford Lightning owners starting with the 2024 model year. However, to be eligible for the update, you must have the SYNC 4A infotainment system.

Electrek’s Take

Ford follows several automakers like BYD and Tesla, which also have in-car Karaoke and other fun features. Although it may seem like a minor update, it’s a fun way to pass time while charging or parked.

The new feature also shows Ford’s commitment to using software for a better driving experience.

What new features will Ford EV drivers gain next? We will likely find out shortly as Ford doubles down on software-defined vehicles.