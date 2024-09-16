Lectric ONE long-range e-bike with extra battery $2,299, exclusive Anker F3800 bundle $2,000 off, Hyper BMX e-bike, more

We’re kicking off this week’s Green Deals with the biggest bundle package we’ve seen on Lectric’s ONE Long-Range e-bike at $2,299 that comes with a free extra battery for 100+ miles of travel and $220 in further free gear. Following close behind it is a 9to5Toys-exclusive discount from Wellbots on the Anker SOLIX F3800 Power Station that comes with an expansion battery at just $3,599. We’ve also spotted a one-day sale on Hyper’s Jet Fuel Step-Over BMX e-bike at a $600 low, a new low price on the Husqvarna 330iKE Combi Switch alongside its edger attachment for $293, and a bunch of great deals on AeroGarden’s Indoor Hydroponic Systems that start from $60. Bringing up the rear, while not necessarily a Green Deal, we did also notice Worx’s 8-in-1 Aerocart hitting a 2024 low, which makes a welcome support alongside your electric yard tools. Plus, all the other hangover Green Deals that are still alive and well, like the latest Rad Power e-bike sale, or the best price we’ve seen this year on the Greenworks CrossoverZ Electric Zero-Turn Riding Mower, and more.

Lectric’s ONE Long-Rang e-bike gets free extra battery bundle and more at $2,299

Lectric is giving folks one of the best bundle deals we’ve seen on its ONE Long-Range e-bike that adds $720 in free gear to your purchase at $2,299 shipped. This massive package would normally cost you $3,019 in all, which is the biggest addition of add-on accessories that we’ve seen for this model. What makes this such a great deal is the inclusion of a free extra battery that ramps up its long-range traveling capabilities even further – plus, you’ll also be getting a rear cargo rack and fenders for both wheels. Learn more about this micromobility solution below or in our hands-on review.

Lectric’s ONE is the company’s premium commuter solution that was designed to bring high-quality parts like the Pinion auto-shifting electric gearbox and a carbon fiber-reinforced drive belt into a more budget-friendly price range. It’s been given a 750W rear hub motor that peaks at 1,310W, as well as a 48V 14Ah battery that can power the motor up to 60 miles on a single charge normally (extended to 100+ miles thanks to the extra battery). It tops out at speeds of 28 MPH when permitted by state laws and comes supported by five levels of PWR pedal assistance with 96 magnet cadence sensors, which is well over the typical 12 you see on a lot of standard e-bikes.

It’s been equipped with a 24A potted motor controller that better ramps up to its peak power output for inclines and bursts of speed when needed. There’s a thumb throttle for when you want to just cruise around with little effort (though keep in mind this does lower its travel range), 20-inch puncture-resistant city tires that have been designed to take hits and keep going, an integrated LED headlight and taillight, hydraulic mineral oil brakes, hidden cable routing, a kickstand, and a new color LCD display.

Score exclusive $2,000 off Anker’s SOLIX F3800 LiFePo4 power station with expansion battery at $3,599

Wellbots is giving 9to5Toys readers another exclusive chance at massive savings on the Anker SOLIX F3800 Portable Power Station bundled with an Expansion Battery for $3,599 shipped, after using the promo code 9to5ANKER400 at checkout for an additional $400 off the price tag. Already seeing a steep fall from its normal $5,598 price tag (with Anker’s online storefront starting at a higher $6,498 list price), we’ve only tracked a handful of previous discounts on this bundle since hitting the market in January, with the biggest of them coming in at the tail-end of July from Wellbots and dropping $200 lower, while direct-from-Anker sales have only seen it fall as low as $4,199. You can score it here today with this exclusive offer at the second-best rate we’ve seen, and giving you nearly $2,000 in savings ($2,899 in savings off Anker’s storefront).

With Anker’s SOLIX F3800, you’re getting a mobile backup solution that dishes out up to 6,000W of power output from its doubled 7,680Wh LiFePO4 battery capacity, courtesy of the bundled expansion battery. The unit itself sports plenty of ports to cover your needs for traveling, camping, and even total home support during blackouts – with eight ACs, three USB-Cs, two USB-As, one DC, and one car port. There are also connections to hook up and support your RV, an electric car, and your home’s circuit breaker. One thing to note about the latter support: you will need either a Home Backup Kit for sectional home support or you can utilize the Home Power Panel that keeps your entire household up and running (Both sold separately).

The F3800 comes with a variety of recharging options, with the main two being a 2.7-hour charge when plugged into a standard wall outlet or a quicker two-hour charge when connected to its maximum 2,400W solar input. The unit features a rollable design, with wheels along its bottom for extra convenience, along with an LCD display that lets you monitor and adjust its settings – plus, there are remote smart controls that you can access via the companion app too.

BMX meets e-mobility with Hyper’s Jet Fuel Step-Over e-bike at $600 low for today only

Through its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering a great entry-level e-bike option with some alternative style in the form of the Hyper Jet Fuel Step-Over BMX e-bike for $599.99 shipped. Normally priced at $1,000 most days, with a higher $1,198 MSRP direct from Hyper, we’ve seen very few discounts on this particular model, often coming from Hyper themselves and often at much higher rates orbiting $1,000. Today, you’re looking at the chance to score a 40% markdown, saving you $400 off its Best Buy rate (and $598 off its full MSRP) while landing it at the lowest price we can find.

Hyper’s Jet Fuel delivers a fun mash-up between e-mobility solutions and a 26-inch BMX platform, giving folks a colorfully stylish change-up from many models on the market that also makes a great first-time ride for teens and adults alike. It has been given a 250W rear-hub motor alongside an integrated flush-mount 36V 10.4Ah battery and three levels of pedal assistance. It tops out at 20 MPH and can carry the rider up to 20 miles on a single four-hour charge. It’s been equipped with 26-inch multi-surface fat tires for enhanced traction for wherever you’re riding – streets, off-road trails, bike parks, etc. It also sports front and rear disc brakes, a premium BMX padded seat, and a simple handlebar-mounted controller to switch between its settings.

Husqvarna 330iKE Combi Switch Cordless Electric Lawn Edger Bundle hits new $293 low

Amazon is bringing down the costs on the Husqvarna 330iKE Battery Edger to $292.63 shipped, with the model more regularly fetching $420. Husqvarna is one of the higher-end tool brands that see less frequent discounts than others, with this model, in particular, seeing a few price cuts over 2024, but still keeping above $335. Today though, we’re seeing a bigger markdown than ever before as $127 is being taken off its tag, landing it at a new all-time low that gives fans of the brand a great chance to upgrade at only 70% the usual cost.

This 330iKE bundle is one of several versatile models that falls within Husqvarna’s Combi Switch family, with the edger attachment able to switch out with over 14 others in a matter of moments, giving folks a more manageable system to perform their garden and lawncare duties without needing an individual tool for each job. The edger attachment sports an 8-inch steel cutting blade that provides a 2.5-inch cutting depth, along with a 6-inch adjustable wheel for smooth operations to keep your lines on a straight and narrow path. There’s no cords here to worry about either, with the Combi Switch motor ready to also take any other Husqvarna batteries you’ve invested in for longer runtimes too.

AeroGarden’s Indoor Hydroponic Garden Systems starting from $60

Amazon is offering the white AeroGarden Sprout Indoor Hydroponic system for $59.90 shipped. More recently fetching $80 at full price after falling from its $110 MSRP at the tail-end of last year, we’ve seeing this model drop as low as $35 direct from AeroGarden, and as low as $40 from Amazon, with the prices keeping around $80 since May. Today, costs are dropping a bit lower to usher in fall, with a 25% markdown that lands it among its lowest Amazon rates and gives you a great option to enjoy fresh veggies and herbs during the colder months ahead.

On the smaller and more compact end of AeroGarden’s lineup of hydroponic indoor gardens, the Sprout utilizes a grow deck and water bowl to cultivate your favorite vegetables, herbs, or flowers so you can do away with messy soil for a tidier experience. You can grow up to three different plants at once to a size of up to 10 inches tall here, with a full-spectrum 10W LED grow light that expediates growth at up to five times faster a rate than if you were to use soil. It also comes with a Gourmet Herb Seed Pod kit to get you started, with all you need to grow and enjoy fresh Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, and Dill.

You can go even bigger with your plant cultivation with AeroGarden’s Harvest Elite model which is currently going for $110. In this model, you can grow a total of six plants up to 12 inches tall – coming with its only six-pod seed kit for Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil, and Mint. It also includes a vacation mode that helps you keep your plants growing when you’re away from the house for longer periods. There’s also a special promotion on the Harvest 2.0 and Bounty Basic models that give you 50% off one unit when buying two or more, which you can check out here.

Worx Aerocart 8-in-1 Yard Cart falls to $160 2024 low for the rest of the day

Courtesy of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the popular Worx Aerocart 8-In-1 Yard Cart for $159.99 shipped. You’ll normally find this handy yard cart at $230 most days, with discounts only dropping every few months. We’ve seen costs this year brought down to $170 at the lowest during one of Best Buy’s previous one-day sales back in July, with the others keeping between $172 and $179 (the latter being its recent Prime Day rate). Today is bringing us the best price we’ve seen so far in 2024 at a $70 markdown – which is also matching over at Amazon too.

Adding this versatile cart to your tool shed will make enormous jobs around your yard and/or garden far more manageable than your average wheelbarrow, with it sporting multi-use functionality and a 300-pound payload. It’s been designed to provide eight different configurations, able to transform in a few moments between a lightweight wheelbarrow to a yard cart, or even a bag holder, dolly – which extends further out too for larger transport jobs – as well as a cylinder carrier, rock/plant mover, or a trailer tote. If you’ve got some large-scale plans for your gardens/yard, you’re going to want a larger scale of support so you can properly show off your green thumb and/or landscaping prowess.

