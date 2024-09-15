Wärtsilä makes a quantum leap with Quantum 3 utility scale BESS

Wärtsilä intelligent BESS; via Wärtsilä.

The new Quantum 3 battery energy storage system (BESS) from Wärtsilä is being describes as an intelligent, cutting-edge solution designed to meet the ever-evolving needs of utility-scale energy storage customers.

Housed in a 20-foot ISO container with single-side access, Quantum 3 is a complete AC block solution, with fully integrated and internalized batteries and string-based power conversion systems (PCS). That size was strategically chosen to facilitate global shipping and on-site transport using (relatively) small wheel loaders and top loaders, aiding in efficient on-site deployment and back-to-back configuration.

Coincidentally, that’s about the size our own Micah Toll chose to build his own off-grid charging hub – and if you haven’t ready about that, you need to.

Quantum 3 also features a sustainably designed housing (read: aluminum) for low weight, as well as advanced thermal controls that include low noise levels and a low global warming potential (GWP) cooling system, makes it a groundbreaking offering for meeting customers’ environmental and decarbonisation goals.

Wärtsilä built-in enhanced fire safety features are designed to ensure customer facilities are both fire-proof and future-proof.

“These are features we have worked extremely hard on and are very proud of. We have a proven track record of safe and reliable delivery worldwide,” says Andrew Tang, vice president of Energy Storage & Optimisation, Wärtsilä Energy. “Quantum 3 will help to further strengthen confidence among customers (utilities), local communities, and first responders that Wärtsilä’s systems will stand the test of time.”

Wärtsilä is sourcing Quantum 3 components from a geographically diverse set of suppliers, with manufacturing capacity across different regions of North America, Asia, and Europe. This should enable the company’s customers to take advantage of any local tax incentives while avoiding the kind of tariffs currently impacting global battery markets.

Wärtsilä grid scale BESS Specs:

Fully integrated AC block for high system availability and optimised rack-level control to maximise system performance

Industry-leading fire safety and cybersecurity features

Increased energy density and back-to-back layout for optimum land use and efficient on-site deployment and configuration

Standard 20-foot ISO container with a convenient weight for global shipment

Sustainable design and cooling system with low GWP

Advanced monitoring, control, and optimization from battery to fleet with Wärtsilä’s GEMS Digital Energy Platform

SOURCE | IMAGES: Wärtsilä, via Power Progress.