Toyota bZ3C leaked as new Prius-lookalike electric SUV in China

A new Toyota electric crossover SUV is about to hit the world’s largest EV market. The Toyota bZ3C leaked in China on Friday, showing a familiar look. The new electric crossover SUV was developed with China’s leading EV maker, BYD.

Toyota bZ3C leaked, revealing new electric SUV in China

Toyota introduced the bZ3C concept at the 2024 Beijing Motor Show in April. The electric crossover was showcased next to the bZ3X, a larger SUV designed for families.

The bZ3X was built by BYD Toyota EV Technology, a joint venture established in 2020 to explore electric vehicle and battery development. Others, including FAW Toyota, were involved in the process.

Toyota said the bZ3C is designed around a “Reboot” concept that includes fun features to attract younger Gen Z buyers.

In comparison, the bZ3X SUV aims to provide a “Cozy Home” as a family-mover. Both models are specifically designed for the Chinese market.

We are getting a closer look at the smaller crossover after documents were published by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Tech on Friday.

The documents show the pure electric powertrain with an LFP battery from BYD’s Wuwei Fudi Battery Co. The 268 hp (200 kW) electric powertrain is also sourced from BYD.

Toyota will offer optional 21″ or 18″ wheels, a black rear spoiler, and laser radar on the front windshield.

At 4,780 mm long, 1,866 mm wide, and 1,510 mm tall, Toyota’s new electric crossover is about the size of Tesla’s Model Y (4,750 mm long x 1,921 mm wide x 1,624 mm tall).

Toyota bZ3C electric crossover SUV (Source: Toyota)

It will be Toyota’s third EV to launch in China, following the bZ4X and bZ3. Toyota is expected to launch the new bZ4C later this year. Production is scheduled to begin at FAW-Toyota’s plant in Tianjin by the end of 2024. Although not disclosed, CarNewsChina expects the new EV will have around 310 mi (500 km) to 373 miles (600 km) CLTC range.

