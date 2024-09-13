 Skip to main content

Chinese electric car giant BYD’s electric scooter patents might mean cheaper e-motorbikes

Avatar for Micah Toll  | Sep 13 2024 - 8:31 am PT
1 Comment

BYD is no stranger to seated electric scooters, having already joined a partnership leveraging its batteries for Singapore-based Scorpio’s high-performance electric scooters. But the carmaker might be interested in producing its own electric motorbikes in house, as revealed by new patent drawings.

Spotted by Motorcycle Sports, the patent drawings reportedly suggest a motorbike that would fall into the 250cc to 350cc equivalent segment, likely offering around 15-25 kW (20 to 35 hp), and a battery capacity of up to 9 kWh.

Higher performance designs, such as dual front brake rotors, hint at higher speeds than achieved by many of the more modest commuter electric scooters currently on the market.

The motor appears to be mounted coaxially with the swingarm, a design adopted by Zero Motorcycles in its highest-performance flagship motorcycle platform. That setup also helps reduce suspension complexity by maintaining belt or chain tension consistently as the suspension flexes.

BYD-price-cuts-Thailand
BYD brands at the Bangkok International Auto Show (Source: BYD)

BYD is known for building lower-cost electric vehicles that are still ripe on features, such as its flagship Han EV that retails for below US $25,000 in China.

The company’s LiFePO4 batteries have proven to be a popular choice for many other electric vehicles from other manufacturers, and so it would make sense that BYD could employ them in its own potential two-wheeled electric vehicles.

In fact, the company was originally focused on rechargeable battery manufacturing from early in its development. Over time, BYD diversified into the automotive industry and has since become one of the largest electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers in the world. Known for its innovation in electric mobility, BYD now produces a wide range of electric vehicles, including cars, buses, and trucks, as well as electric batteries.

Of course, we don’t have any concrete confirmation that BYD is planning on adding electric motorcycles or scooters to that list at this time. Many companies have gone through the exercise of designing and patenting two-wheeled electric vehicles, either to preserve the designs for future consideration or to protect such developments from immediate competitors.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Micah Toll Micah Toll

Micah Toll is a personal electric vehicle enthusiast, battery nerd, and author of the Amazon #1 bestselling books DIY Lithium Batteries, DIY Solar Power, The Ultimate DIY Ebike Guide and The Electric Bike Manifesto.

The e-bikes that make up Micah’s current daily drivers are the $999 Lectric XP 2.0, the $1,095 Ride1Up Roadster V2, the $1,199 Rad Power Bikes RadMission, and the $3,299 Priority Current. But it’s a pretty evolving list these days.

You can send Micah tips at Micah@electrek.co, or find him on Twitter, Instagram, or TikTok.

Micah Toll's favorite gear

Lectric XP 3.0 e-bike sale

Best $999 electric bike ever!

Rad Power Bikes sales

Rad Power Bikes sales

Great e-bikes at great prices!

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications