Adventure boat company Axopar selects Evoy to power its new all-electric boat brand AX/E

Finnish boat company Axopar has just launched a new all-electric sub-brand called AX/E and has enlisted performance inboard and outboard electric motor specialist Evoy to power them. AX/E has debuted two series production boat models that will feature advanced electric motor systems from Evoy.

Axopar is admittedly a new boat company on Electrek’s radar. Described on its website as an “adventure company,” the Finnish boat builder has ingrained itself in the marine industry since being founded in 2014 and has become an industry leader in innovation and manufacturing, garnering several design awards along the way.

Its model range currently consists of six boat models powered by traditional gas and diesel motors, but the company has recently started exploring more sustainable options as well. Earlier this month, Axopar announced a new sub-brand focused on 100% electric boats called AX/E, developed through an investment in and collaboration alongside Norwegian motor systems developer Evoy.

The initial lineup of Axopar’s AX/E electric boats consists of a 22-foot and 25-foot model, each featuring advanced and powerful electric motors from Evoy; check them out.

The AX/E 25 electric boat / Source: Evoy





The AX/E 22 electric boat





Axopar’s two new electric boats gain big power from Evoy

Pretty cool, right? You wouldn’t even be able to tell they’re electric looking at the images, but you most certainly can feel the difference on the water given how smooth and quiet these Axopar electric boats powered by Evoy are.

Following the debut of the new AX/E brand at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2024, Evoy has confirmed its partnership with Axopar to set a “new benchmark for sustainable, performance boating.” Evoy CEO, Leif Stavøstrand, elaborated:

Our collaboration with Axopar on the AX/E line brings our vision of ‘irresistible boating’ to life—delivering an electric experience so thrilling that heading back out on the water becomes a must. Axopar, the innovators of adventure boating, have set the standard in this segment. Together, we’re showing that electric boating can provide the performance, excitement, and sustainability adventure boaters demand.

The initial lineup of Axopar’s new electric boats consists of the AX/E 22 and AX/E 25, each powered by an Evoy Outboard Breeze 120+ hp motor system and Storm 300+ hp motor system, respectively.

The former features a 63 kWh battery pack that can power the boat to a top speed of 36 knots (41 mph) with a range of over 50 nautical miles (57.5 miles) on a single charge at slower speeds. Per Evoy, it’s ideal for day trips along the coast.

The 25-foot Axopar electric boat has a 126 kWh dual battery configuration that can reach speeds over 50 knots (57.5 mph) and offers an all-electric range of up to 60 nautical miles (69 miles) at slower speeds.

Evoy states that the larger battery configuration provides faster recharging in addition to more time on the water. Jan-Erik Viitala, a founding partner at Axopar Boats, spoke to the new AX/E electric boat brand and its partnership with Evoy:

Throughout this journey, Evoy has proven to be an ideal partner for Axopar. Together with Evoy, our mission is to inspire and drive a broader movement towards electric boating, encouraging other manufacturers to embrace electric propulsion and scale it into full serial production. We believe that electrification will evolve progressively, and we are committed to staying at the forefront of this transformation.

According to the AX/E website, the suggested retail pricing is as follows:

AX/E 22 Spyder: 129,000 euros ($142,500)

AX/E 22T-Top: 133,500 euros ($147,500)

AX/E 25 Cross Bow: 229,000 euros ($253,000)

AX/E 25 Cross Top: 234,000 euros ($258,450)

The new AX/E electric boats from Axopar and Evoy are now on display in Cannes, marking the opening of initial orders. Deliveries are expected to begin in early 2025.

Electrek’s take

I personally love covering stories like this because the marine industry is going electric so much faster than other mobility segments, and that’s saying a lot, given how fast EV adoption is growing, for example.

Obviously, we need to eliminate reliance on fossil fuels and their nasty emissions as quickly as possible, and vehicles are the main contributor to that. Still, boats are an ugly source of pollution on our planet’s waters, and our marine ecosystem is vital to its health. So, going electric on the water wherever possible is welcomed news.

Kudos to a company like Axopar for developing new, high-performance electric boats. Leave it to the Scandinavians to promote stylish sustainability, right?

What’s cool about this beat is how well boat and powertrain developers are doing it so seamlessly and beautifully. These electric boats coming out are just as cool looking as traditional vessels, if not cooler, and if you’ve ever ridden on one, it’s impossible to deny the advantages in terms of the ride. There is virtually no noise pollution, rattling, and, of course, zero emissions.

Electric boats still have a way to go to reach performance parity with diesel motors in many ways, but they’re gaining on traditional technology quickly, and it’s exciting to watch. Companies like Evoy are presenting viable alternatives, and I personally applaud them.

I hope I can get aboard both of these Axopar electric boats soon and report back on my experience.