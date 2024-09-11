NIU launches two new ultra low-cost electric scooters in the US

Electric scooter industry giant NIU is back with another pair of new electric standing scooters just in time for college students headed back to school. The NIU KQi 100P and KQi 100F are laser-focused on portability and affordability, dropping the power level to create compact and budget-priced commuting tools.

Just how low-cost are we talking here?

The NIU KQi 100P debuts with a US $349 MSRP, while the even more compact KQi 100F carries an MSRP of US $449.

To be frank, those are figures we normally see from bargain basement, fly-by-night companies – not industry leaders like NIU, which produces everything from electric bicycles to fully-fledged highway-legal electric motorcycles and e-dirt bikes.

Despite the unique monikers and prices, both of NIU’s new electric scooters feature largely similar specs.

They both offer front suspension forks, 48V 252 Wh battery packs, 600W peak-rated rear motors, speeds of up to 28 km/h (17.4 mph), and maximum ranges on a charge of 29 km (18 miles). The scooters ride on 9″x2.3″ pneumatic tires and are said to be capable of climbing inclines up to 15%.

The main difference appears to be the KQi 100F’s folding handlebars, as well as its availability at BestBuy, Amazon, and Target, compared to the KQi’s 100P marking the company’s debut at Kohl’s in addition to continuing NIU’s Walmart availability.

“By bringing these two new electric kick scooters to market and partnering with retail giants like Best Buy, Kohl’s and Walmart to ensure widespread availability, we are not only enhancing convenience for customers but also setting a new standard for the e-mobility industry,” explained Ben McGill, Head of North America of NIU. “The KQi 100 series performs better than many mid-tier scooters, while being hundreds of dollars less than others in the market. We are one of the only companies making a sub-$500 scooter with the capabilities that this product offers. For 10 years, NIU has led the world in lithium-ion battery EVs that remain an affordable option for urban mobility and the KQi 100-Series further demonstrates our commitment to innovative technology at competitive pricing.”

It’s fair to say that the scooters offer rather small batteries and somewhat lower top speeds than we often see in the North American electric scooter market, but these NIUs are also priced at a fraction of most scooters we’ve covered this year.

In exchange for a slightly shorter range and reduced top speed, riders get that ultra-affordability that is increasingly sought after, especially among younger riders heading off to college.

But just because NIU has targeted budget pricing doesn’t mean the company has skimped on the features. Both scooters use NIU’s smart app that includes connected features like anti-theft provided by a built-in GPS tracker. Riders can also use the app to adjust parameters like the maximum charge level (to extend the lifespan of the battery) as well as modify the regenerative braking strength).

The 17.5 kg (38.5 lb) scooters are rated for riders up to 120 kg (264 lb) and feature robust aluminum frames and IP55 water resistance. LED lighting is included in the front and rear, as well as with built-in turn signals.

Both scooters are available now, and we look forward to getting the chance to put some miles on them soon to report back on our own opinion of NIU’s latest electric ridables.