78% of Trump voters support Biden’s clean energy incentives

Support for Biden’s federal clean energy incentives cuts across party lines – 78% of 2020 Trump voters support them.

Nearly 9 in 10 American voters support clean energy incentives in the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), according to new polling released today by Global Strategy Group (GSG), North Star, and the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). One thousand registered voters across the US were surveyed between August 1 and August 8, 2024.

Notably, 78% of 2020 Trump voters support federal clean energy tax credits, and only 10% of 2020 Trump voters strongly oppose IRA policies. There’s not an appetite among Republican base voters for Congress to repeal IRA provisions.

“Every American wants lower electricity prices and greater energy security – and that’s precisely what federal clean energy policies are delivering,” said SEIA president and CEO Abigail Ross Hopper. “Politicians may talk and bluster as the election approaches, but the polling is clear, and a savvy lawmaker will not undermine the billions of dollars in clean energy investments that are flowing into their states and districts.”

A strong belief in the benefits of solar and energy storage drives voter support, with 75% of respondents agreeing that solar benefits the US economy, 71% affirming that pairing solar with storage enhances grid reliability, and 74% agreeing that more solar use will save American families money.

More than half of the people surveyed are thinking about getting rooftop solar. New data from the US Treasury Department shows that in 2023, over 750,000 households claimed residential rooftop solar tax credits and nearly 50,000 claimed tax credits for home battery storage. States like Nevada and Arizona, key election battlegrounds, are seeing some of the highest rates of rooftop solar adoption, thanks to the IRA.

What’s more, 2.3 million households claimed energy-efficient home improvement tax credits, such as for heat pumps (nearly 268,000) and home insulation (nearly 700,000).

Andrew Baumann, partner at research firm Global Strategy Group, said, “The clean energy incentives passed as part of the IRA are wildly popular, including with Trump-supporting Republicans, and politicians from either party who want to repeal those incentives are putting themselves at great political risk.”

