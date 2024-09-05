Toyota and Nissan want to challenge China’s EV battery reign

Toyota and Nissan are among several Japanese companies that will invest $7 billion (1 trillion yen) to boost the nation’s EV battery output. The Japanese government will help as it aims to establish a domestic supply chain while moving away from China and South Korea, which currently dominate the market.

Japan has been seen as one of the biggest laggards as the industry shifts to all-electric. Sales of domestic EVs fell 39% in the first half of the year.

According to the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association, domestic passenger EV sales totaled 29,282 through June 2024, down 39% from last year. Electric vehicle share of passenger vehicle sales slipped 0.7% from the first half of 2023 to 1.6%.

A big reason is due to the lack of options. A Japan Automobile Importers Association (JAIA) spokesperson told Argus that foreign brands are taking Japan’s EV market by storm.

Foreign automakers like China’s BYD offer a “wider variety of models than domestic manufacturers,” the spokesperson explained.

BYD’s passenger car imports surged 184% in the first half of 2024. Although only 980 BYD models were imported, BYD is gaining a foothold as new models hit the market.

BYD seal in Japan (Source: BYD)

After launching its first EV, the Atto 3, in Japan last January, BYD has introduced other top-selling models, including the Dolphin and, most recently, the Seal.

BYD launched the Seal EV in Japan in June, with starting prices around $33,100 (¥5.28 million).

China’s BYD can launch low-cost EVs as it controls nearly its entire supply chain. BYD is the second largest EV battery maker globally, behind CATL.

2024 Toyota bZ4X (Source: Toyota)

Toyota, Nissan to ramp up Japan’s EV battery output

As Japan looks to secure an EV battery supply chain, domestic companies, including Toyota and Nissan, are investing heavily.

According to Nikkei, Toyota and Nissan are among several Japanese companies that will invest a total of $7 billion (1 trillion yen) to boost storage battery production by about 50%.

The funding would ramp up output to 120 GWh, up from 80 GWh. By 2030, the goal is to reach 150 GWh. Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry will soon announce up to $2.44 billion (350 billion yen) to support the efforts.

Nissan Ariya electric SUV (Source: Nissan)

As the report notes, with China and South Korea dominating the EV battery market, Japan aims to secure a stable supply.

Toyota is expected to invest around $1.7 billion (250 billion yen) with plans to ramp battery production at two subsidiaries. Toyota is also opening a new EV battery plant to supply upcoming Lexus EVs, slated to open by 2029.

2024 Lexus RZ 450e Premium in Ether (Source: Lexus)

Nissan will invest about $1 billion (150 billion yen) with plans to begin LFP battery production in 2028.

Japan’s Panasonic will build EV battery parts for Subaru and Mazda as it teams up with them to boost domestic production. It’s expected to invest around $3.8 billion (550 billion yen).

BYD Atto 3 (left) and Dolphin (right) EVs in Japan (Source: BYD)

According to new data from SNE Research, China is still dominating the global EV battery market. CATL controlled a commanding 37.6% market share through July 2024, while BYD took second with a 16.1% share.

South Korea’s LG Energy Solution and SK On placed third and fourth, with 12.4% and 4.7% market share.