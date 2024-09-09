These solar + wind + storage EV chargers replace streetlights

Rendering: Beam Global

San Diego-based Beam Global (Nasdaq: BEEM) has launched EV chargers powered by solar, wind, and battery storage that replace streetlights.

Beam says its patented BeamSpot lowers utility costs, increases resiliency, and helps to balance the grid. The tower combines solar, wind, and utility-generated electricity with battery storage, which boosts the existing power in place for the traditional streetlights it replaces, providing both EV charging and street lighting. if the power goes out, the battery storage keeps the lights on and the EV charging online.

Installation is streamlined, as it doesn’t require new or upgraded utility grid circuits, trenching, construction, easements, leasing, or complex permitting.

BeamSpot is designed for public use in areas where EV charging is needed most, but traditional installation methods are most challenging, including on-street parking environments, communities with multi-unit housing, and public places such as shopping centers, airports, event centers, stadiums, and amusement parks.

In 2023, Beam Global announced the creation of Beam Europe through the acquisition of Amiga DOO, a European streetlight manufacturer. It’s going to streamline Beam Global’s ability to bring BeamSpot to market in Europe and the US.

There’s a growing need for EV charging infrastructure in densely populated areas, but cities often face challenges with limited space and older electrical systems. BeamSpot enables cities to add EV chargers without taking up extra space on sidewalks or in parking lots by using existing streetlight foundations and circuits.

Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global, said:

We believe our BeamSpot product line will solve real problems both in America and in Europe: expanding access to charging where people need it most, at the curb on the street and in parking lots. … And because BeamSpot generates and stores renewable energy it will add robust capacity and reduce the threat from blackouts, without the need to build power stations and transmission and distribution infrastructure.

Beam Global doesn’t indicate a timeline for commercial rollout of BeamSpot, but invites inquiries on its website.

Read more: The British military just bought these off-grid solar EV chargers

If you live in an area that has frequent natural disaster events, and are interested in making your home more resilient to power outages, consider going solar and adding a battery storage system. To make sure you find a trusted, reliable solar installer near you that offers competitive pricing, check out EnergySage, a free service that makes it easy for you to go solar. They have hundreds of pre-vetted solar installers competing for your business, ensuring you get high quality solutions and save 20-30% compared to going it alone. Plus, it’s free to use and you won’t get sales calls until you select an installer and share your phone number with them.

Your personalized solar quotes are easy to compare online and you’ll get access to unbiased Energy Advisers to help you every step of the way. Get started here. –trusted affiliate link*