Blix Sol Eclipse Cruiser e-bike $400 off + $118 free add-ons, Segway Ninebot S2 Amazon low, and more

Your Friday edition of the best Green Deals is now at the ready to take you into the weekend with hundreds in savings on casual cruiser e-bikes, the Ninebot S2, and some off-grid power. First we have a straight up $400 price drop on the Blix Sol Eclipse Cruiser e-bike with $518 in total savings by way of some free add-ons – you can also save an additional $200 off when buying any 2 bikes. Next is a new Amazon all-time low on the Segway Ninebot S2 Smart Self-Balancing Electric Scooter and a solid price drop on the Jackery Explorer 240 v2 Power Station with 40W Mini Solar Panel for $249. But that’s just for starters, everything else is waiting below.

Blix classic beach cruiser Sol e-bike now $400 off with $130 in freebies + extra $200 if you buy two

If you happened to miss out on the short-lived Labor Day offers, Blix is once again offering a solid deal on its Sol Eclipse Cruiser e-bike. Regularly $1,899, you can now land one down at $1,499 shipped. That’s $400 off the going rate and, on top of that, you’ll land a FREE Solo Fender set worth $59 and a $59 Sol Rear Rack FREE of charge. That’s a total of $518 in savings here. And to sweeten the deal even more, Blix is offering an additional $200 off when buying any 2 bikes – simply add both to your cart and apply code RIDETOGETHER to redeem the deal.

The Blix Sol Eclipse Cruiser e-bike stands out from many of the more rugged and hardcover models out there. It trades in the tough off-road vibes for the far more relaxed beach cruiser aesthetic, something that looks right at home on a Sunday afternoon stroll through the neighborhood, an evening ride on the boardwalk, and casual rides into town. I really like the overall look and feel here.

It sports a 750W rear hub motor powered by way of the 614Wh capacity battery that combine together to have you whipping around at up to 20MPH for as many as 45 miles at a time.

Segway Ninebot S2 Self-Balancing Electric Scooter hits $500 Amazon all-time low (Up to $100 off)

Amazon is now offering the Segway Ninebot S2 Smart Self-Balancing Electric Scooter down at $499.95 shipped. This model carries a regular price at $600 directly from Segway these days, but landed on Amazon back in January of this year at $550 where it has, for the most part, remained. We did see it jump to $600 there for brief time this summer, but you’re either way looking at a new Amazon all-time low, the very first solid price drop we have tracked there, and the lowest since the pre-order promotion.

While we feature a ton of electric scooters and e-bike deals around here, it’s not often we spot a solid and, in this case, relatively rare deal on the upright self-balancing models. Whether you’re scooting around the house, driveway, or through the park, if you’ve been looking to pick up a relatively new model like this, today’s deal has arrived.

Go off grid for the day with Jackery’s Explorer 240 v2 and 40W mini solar panel at $249 (Save $100)

If you’re facinated by the idea of going off grid, we’ve got a deal that will let you take that notion for a spin. The official Jackery storefront at Amazon is now offering its Jackery Explorer 240 v2 Power Station with 40W Mini Solar Panel for $249 shipped. It usually goes for $349, and that’s precisely how much the official Jackery website is officially selling it for right now. Today’s deal matches the lowest price we’ve tracked, making this an ideal time to cash in and dip your toe in what some time off grid could be like. Learn more about this bundle down below.

Outfitted with a LiFePO4 battery, this Jackery power station features a 256Wh capacity that’s ready to withstand 3,000 charge cycles. When near an outlet, the entire battery can be refueled in as little as one hour. If you decide to rely on the 40W solar panel, you’ll need roughly six hours or so of sunlight to be good to go. When it comes to outlets, this unit features AC, 100W + 15W USB-C, 15W USB-A, and a DC car port. That’s a pretty versatile selection that should keep you up and running when away from home.

Extended through next week: RadRover 6 Plus Fat Tire e-Bike now $200 off + FREE $499 battery add-on

While stock is beginning to dwindle from the Rad Power Labor Day event, there’s still time to score the step-thru RadRover 6 Plus Electric Fat Tire Bike at $1,399 shipped, down from the regular $1,599 price tag. This $200 deal is live through today only and it is already starting to sell out. Rad is also throwing in a FREE semi-integrated battery, just make sure you add both it and the e-bike to your cart separately – this battery fetches a regular price tag at $499. With today’s deal you’re looking at a total savings of $699.

This is the latest sixth-generation model of the RadRover, complete with a 750W geared hub motor that “delivers enhanced hill-climbing capabilities” alongside Kenda Juggernaut “puncture-resistant, durable 26×4″ fat tires for off-road adventures and the ability to drive a 275-pound payload.

It will keep you cruising for 45 miles ore more at top speeds up to 20MPH alongside the a 7-speed Shimano derailleur. The half-twist throttle action joins the onboard LCD screen for real-time battery and performance data.

Again, you basically have half a day left to take advantage of the $200 price drop alongside the free $499 battery add-on here. Some colorways are already selling out and there’s no telling when or if this deal will return any time soon.

Our hands-on review will deliver a detailed breakdown of the riding experience and what you’re getting into here.

Segway’s 25-mile Ninebot F35 Electric Scooter hits best price of the year at $425 (Reg. $680+)

As part of its new 48-hour flash sale, Best Buy is now offering the Segway Ninebot F35 Electric Scooter down at $424.99 shipped. Regularly $700 at Best Buy and $680 directly from Segway, this is up to $275 off and at least $255 in savings. Today’s deal lands at $25 under our previous mention from last month to deliver the lowest price we can find and to deliver the deepest deal we have tracked on this model. It also among the lowest prices we can find for any relatively comparable Segway model at Amazon right now.

The Segway Ninebot F35 Electric Scooter will have you cruising around town at up to 18.6MPH on its 10-inch pneumatic tires for up to 24.9 miles at a time.

It features a 350W (max 700W) motor with a 36V battery that recharges to 100% in 5 hours with three riding modes: eco mode, standard, and sport mode that favor range over speed, or vice versa.

This joins a regenerative braking system that also helps to recharge the battery alongside front LED lighting, a quick-fold system for easy storage and portability, and Bluetooth connectivity:

Connect the F35 with the Segway-Ninebot app via Bluetooth to monitor your riding status and data, lock your scooter and upgrade the firmware and enhance the overall riding experience.

Score $255 in FREE gear with Lectric’s impressive 2024 long-range ONE e-bike

Sitting alongside its still live Labor Day offers which include hundreds in free add-on gear, we are pulling out the offer on the impressive 2024 Lectric ONE e-bike today. The brand is offering it for $2,199 shipped with $255 in FREE add-on gear to deliver one of the best offers we have tracked outside of the launch deal months ago, coming within $14 in terms of value of the back to school offer. You’re looking at a total value of $2,454 here with extras we will detail below.

To put it lightly, we came away very impressed after taking a good look at launch back in March on this model. Despite the sticker north of $2,000, this is a more than value-packed price for an e-bike this premium.

This long-range e-bike takes things up a notch with high-grade European transmissions and carbon fiber-reinforced drive belts, including an auto-shifting weather-sealed electricgearbox from Pinion.

It runs on a 750W rear hub-motor with a 48V battery that will have you cruising for 50 miles at up to 28MPH, and that’s just with the standard battery. There’s 5 levels of PWR pedal assistance, a thumb throttle, 20-inch city tires, hydraulic mineral oil disc brakes, and a new color LCD display.

Today’s package bundle deal nets you $255 worth of add-ons including an aluminum rear rack, a set of wheel fenders, and a 1.5-liter Top Tube Bag to stow smaller EDC items with a dedicated smartphone compartment.

MOD Black 3, the baddest-looking mountain e-bike now $500 off with FREE $599 SUP ($1,099 in savings)

We feature a ton of amazing e-bike and EV deals around here, but one of my favorite, at least in terms of looks, is seeing a major price drop with some bonus goodies right now. You can now land the MOD Black 3 down at $2,999 shipped and score a FREE $599 MOD Board Inflatable SUP. Simply add both to your cart to redeem the discount. With recent price hikes this bike now carries a regular price tag at $3,499, which means you’re saving $500 and scoring a free $599 SUP for a total of $1,099 in savings…nice.

Aside from delivering one of the baddest-looking mountain e-bikes on the market, in my opinion, there’s some notable specs to power you through your adventures here too.

It comes with a 750W rear brushless geared hub motor (1,000W peak) alongside a 720Wh MOD Samsung Powerpack battery – this allows you to cruise for up to 50 miles at max speeds of 28 MPH. Other highlights of the build here include the five levels of pedal assistance, 7-speed Shimano drivetrain, thumb throttle, and hydraulic disc brakes alongside the rear cargo rack.

Hit up our our hands-on review for a closer look.

