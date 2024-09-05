Wheel-E Podcast: New e-bike from Radio Flyers, Talaria MX5 Sting Pro, more

This week on Electrek’s Wheel-E podcast, we discuss the most popular news stories from the world of electric bikes and other nontraditional electric vehicles. This time that includes new e-bike launches from Radio Flyer and Fucare, Denver’s popular e-bike subsidies, Australia Post using new electric motorbikes for mail delivery, Talaria Sting Pro MX5 launch, and more.
The Wheel-E podcast returns every two weeks on Electrek’s YouTube channel, Facebook, Linkedin, and Twitter.
As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.
After the show ends, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps:
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the Wheel-E podcast today:
- Radio Flyer launches new 20 MPH utility electric bike
- Gone in 60 seconds: Denver’s latest e-bike vouchers scooped up in a minute
- Fucare Gemini X is the latest dual motor e-bike with too much – or just enough – power
- Yadea Elite Prime review: The full-suspension e-scooter you’d never guess is so powerful
- The wild electric vehicles Australia is now using to deliver mail
- Why are Sur Ron-style electric motorbikes so dang popular with teens today?
- Talaria Sting Pro MX5 launched as low-cost, high-speed electric dirt bike
