Radio Flyer launches new 20 MPH utility electric bike

Radio Flyer, a brand that has long been synonymous with childhood nostalgia, has spent several years pushing further into the electric bicycle space with a number of impressive offerings. Now the company has officially launched its latest electric bike, the Flyer Flex.

No longer known just for their iconic red wagons, Radio Flyer’s Flyer Flex is just the latest in a line of e-bikes that has demonstrated the brand’s successful venture into the electric mobility market.

The utility e-bike segment has been booming for years, with these short-format cargo-style electric bikes offering plenty of room for hauling gear or kids yet without taking up the same space as a larger cargo e-bike.

As a utility e-bike, the Flyer Flex seems to be designed with versatility at its core, making it suitable for a wide range of uses from daily commuting to family outings and cargo hauling. Featuring a 500-watt motor, the e-bike can hit speeds of up to 20 mph (32 km/h) on throttle or pedal assist. The seat tube-mounted 48V 9.8Ah battery helps the bike offer a range of 20 to 40 miles (32-64 km) per charge, depending on the level of assistance used, making it ideal for both short trips and extended rides.

An included torque sensor means that for those riders who can avoid the temptation of the throttle, responsive and natural-feeling pedal assist should make the ride more enjoyable and less jerky than when pedaling most less sophisticated cadence sensor-based electric bikes.

The bike’s drivetrain has been tested to UL2849, which covers the entire e-bike and its systems, while the lithium-ion battery itself has been tested to UL2271, which specifically covers lithium-ion batteries.

The bike’s design accommodates various riding styles and uses, featuring a load capacity of 330 lb (150 kg). Radio Flyer explains that this makes it an excellent choice for riders who need to carry groceries, transport children, or simply enjoy a leisurely ride around the neighborhood. According to the company, the bike’s sturdy frame and ergonomic design prioritize comfort and stability even when fully loaded.

For strong stops, the bike is equipped with hydraulic disc brakes, which offer superior stopping power and less frequent maintenance than mechanical disc brakes. This feature has become a popular differentiator for mid and high-tier electric bikes, helping to ensure rider confidence and safety, particularly in urban environments where sudden stops can frequently be necessary.

The bike also includes a built-in display that shows key information such as speed, battery life, and distance traveled, keeping riders informed and in control at all times.

One of the many advantages of utility e-bikes is the ability to mount a wide range of accessories for different styles of riding and various use cases. While this is true of many e-bike makers these days, Radio Flyer offers an extensive lineup of accessories for carrying everything from gear to kids.

The bike also comes in multiple frame sizes and color options, allowing riders to choose a model that best suits their style and body type.

The Flyer Flex is now available for purchase directly through Radio Flyer’s website. Priced at US $2,299, it follows the same general pricing trend that has kept Radio Flyer’s e-bikes slightly costlier than many others in its product class.

However, Radio Flyer also benefits from its longstanding reputation for quality and customer support, something that most new e-bike companies have yet to develop.

Electrek’s Take

The company’s launch of the Flyer Flex represents a continuation of Radio Flyer’s expansion into the electric mobility market. It’s not going to win on a dollar-per-watt basis, but I’ve never felt that was a fair way to judge e-bikes.

The one area that really surprises me here in a negative way is the small battery. A 48V 10Ah battery is pretty diminutive on a throttle-enabled utility e-bike. Any bike with a throttle is going to need a bigger battery because it simply drains more power to ride it without pedaling. And if you’re loading up the bike with cargo or kids, you’ll want more battery too. This is a below-average battery pack on what is otherwise an above-average e-bike.

Having said that, I’ve tested several of Radio Flyer’s electric bikes in the past and have always been impressed with the quality. Their accessories have also been quite well made, so I definitely feel like this is one of those “you get what you pay for” situations. If it wasn’t for the rather small battery, I’d be more positive about this launch, but I still think it’s a great-looking option. Maybe they’ll offer a bigger battery option, and then I definitely call it a winner.