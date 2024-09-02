 Skip to main content

Fucare Gemini X is the latest dual motor e-bike with too much – or just enough – power

Avatar for Micah Toll  | Sep 2 2024 - 7:21 am PT
Depending on who you ask, dual-motor electric bikes are either egregiously overpowered or the perfect ride for those seeking an extra kick in the tush when they rip the throttle. If you’re in that second category, then get ready to drool over the new Fucare Gemini X Sport, which features dual motors and dual batteries.

That’s right, you’re not seeing double. That’s a pair of motors and a pair of batteries. Either the purchasing department at Fucare double-clicked and they’re trying to make the most of it, or the company has simply decided that a single 1,200W peak-rated motor isn’t enough for some people.

With a pair of motors, the Fucare Gemini X Sport offers 1,500W of continuous power and 2,400W of peak power, all available at either a twist of the throttle or a push of the pedals.

I tested the original Gemini X, which featured just a single motor, and that was already an impressive ride. So with two motors, riders are definitely going to be thrown back in the saddle.

The bike now claims a top speed of between 32 to 35 mph (51 to 56 km/h), which technically puts it outside of Class 3 e-bike limits in the US. Though the whole “1,500W of continuous power” already landed the e-bike on the wrong side of the law in most states anyway, so now they’re just going for bonus points.

At least the pair of 48V 15Ah should offer significant range to support those motors, with a combined 1,440 Wh of capacity. Fucare says riders can achieve a single-charge range of up to 75 miles (120 km) on throttle or 120 miles (193 km) on pedal assist, though that’s likely not at the bike’s top speed.

The speed and range numbers are quite lofty, but the rest of the bike doesn’t seem to disappoint either.

The frame claims a max loading capacity of 400 lb (181 kg), with the rear rack alone supporting up to 100 lb (45 kg).

Riders will also be greeted with a dual crown fork, hydraulic disc brakes, front and rear LED lights, included fender set, a Shimano 7-speed drivetrain, and a pair of 20″x4″ fat tires with an all-terrain tread.

Priced at just US $1,599 (on sale from the MSRP of $1,999), that’s a lot of bike for not a lot of change. In fact, it’s nearly enough to make two e-bikes out of the parts.

What do you say, should we try one?

