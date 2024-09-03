Q3 2024 update: How many US EV charging ports there are now

Photo: DriveOhio

The US Joint Office of Energy and Transportation’s Q3 2024 update reveals an increase of around 9,000 EV charging ports in the last three months – here’s the lowdown.

US EV charging ports on the increase

Including the new EV charging ports that came online in Q3, the US now has nearly 192,000 public Level 2 and DC fast charging ports.

As for the Q3 National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program update, there are now 69 NEVI-funded public charging ports in operation across 17 stations in eight states, more than twice as many operational NEVI ports as last quarter when there were 33. (In Q2, there were eight NEVI DC fast charging stations in six states and 33 public charging ports in operation.)

A total of 40 states have released at least their first round of solicitations – four more states than last quarter. Of these states, 29 (six more than in Q2) have issued conditional awards or established agreements for more than 700 charging station locations, each with at least four fast charging ports. That’s 150 more charging stations than last quarter.

Utah and Rhode Island opened their first NEVI-funded stations in Q3, and Ohio continues to lead with six public charging stations and 12 EV charging stations under construction.

California announced its first round of proposed awards; Connecticut, Alabama, Maryland, and Minnesota announced their first round of conditional awards; and Arizona announced awards for 18 EV charging station locations.

As I’ve said before, there’s an enormous amount of groundwork that states need to complete before the NEVI EV stations come online. That groundwork is happening, albeit at varying speeds, and now they’re coming online – the momentum is building.

The groundbreaking NEVI Formula Program is going to make a major impact.

