Navalt is bringing sustainability to the waters of India with solar electric boats that go over 200 km

A sustainable marine mobility developer called Navalt is making a quick impact on a huge part of Asia. It is rolling out some of India’s largest and most efficient solar electric boats on the water. From ferries to water taxis and even yachts, Navalt is doing a little bit of everything.

Navalt was founded in 2013 and is currently headquartered in Kochi, India, where it has tasked itself with delivering eco-marine tech like solar electric boats to the country’s tremendous population and utilizes its staff’s combined 82 vessel years of experience.

The company’s flagship solar-electric boat, “Aditya,” was India’s first solar ferry and was named the world’s best ferry in 2020 as the recipient of the Gustave Trouvé Award. In 2022, Navalt’s “Srav” solar fishing boat won the world’s best work boat award.

In 2023, the company launched India’s largest solar electric boat, “Indra” and the country’s fastest electric boat, “Barracuda.” Navalt currently has twenty-nine vessels in operation and another 34 under construction, set to hit the water before the end of 2024.

Most recently, Navalt launched its fourth solar electric boat, “The Origin,” in Punjab, and shows no signs of slowing down in this relatively nascent segment of marine mobility.

Source: Navalt

Navalt continues to roll out solar electric boats in India

With the recent launch of The Origin, Navalt is continuing to bring more solar electric boat technology to India, a region known for its incredible culture but also for its pollution due to its dense population.

Sukhna Lake has become a welcomed home to Navalt’s solar electric boats, as it now has four ferries in operation. In addition to The Origin, the company also delivered “The Marsel,” Navalt describes as “the epitome of luxury.”

This 30-passenger vessel is equipped with a 25 kWh battery and powered by two 6 kW motors. It can reach a top speed of 7 knots (8 mph) and travel 45 km (28 miles) on a single charge. If those specs don’t blow you away, Navalt builds solar electric boats that can go much farther.

For instance, its ten-passenger “Nirva” boat can go 200 km (124 miles), its massive 120-passenger “Vega” model can go 225 km (140 miles), and its 12-person “Bumblebee” electric boat can go 250 km (155 miles) and reach a top speed of 25 knots (~29 mph).

The India-based company develops and implements its own electric propulsion technology on its solar boats, including its Mako motors and Manta energy storage system.

This is the technology we like to see being utilized worldwide, and Navalt is a company to keep an eye on as its portfolio continues to grow.