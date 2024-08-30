Blix e-bikes up to $687 off in savings + new Vika X model down at $1,699, Velotric e-bikes up to $1,100 off, more

Screenshot

We’ve got another day of e-bike deals for you to close out this week’s Green Deals, with the headliner being the launch deal on the new Blix Vika X Folding e-bike at $1,699 that also includes a free carrying bag that fits nicely onto the e-bike for transport. Right on its heels is the Labor Day sale on three of Blix’s popular e-bike models seeing up to $687 in combined savings, as well as three extra savings opportunities being added to Velotric’s Summer Sale that is taking up to an additional $200 off three e-bike models – totaling up to $1,100 in savings! Plus, all the other hangover Green Deals that are still alive and well, like yesterday’s Lectric e-bike bundle discounts or the collection of Rexing EV charger adapters that are currently seeing up to 25% off markdowns.

Head below for other New Green Deals we’ve found today and, of course, Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

New Blix Vika X Folding e-bike launches at $1,699 with free bonus gear

Alongside its ongoing Labor Day sale, Blix has launched its new Vika X Folding e-bike at a discounted $1,699 rate and some free gear thrown in too. It will be normally priced at $1,799, but today you’re getting a pleasant $100 shaved off, which isn’t a whole lot, but seeing as a lot of company’s are releasing new models at their MSRPs lately, it’s appreciated here. You’ll also be getting Vika X carrying bag, valued at $99, that folds into itself, making it simple to attach to the rear carrier.

Blix’s Vika X Folding e-bike arrives onto the micromobility scene with a rear-geared 500W hub motor paired with a 614.4Wh battery (barely beating the Vika+ Flex’s 614Wh). It offers three levels of pedal assistance that is supported by the newly added torque sensor. You can actively switch between either class 2 or class 3 settings here, giving you a 20 MPH to 28 MPH top speed range depending on what you prefer while getting up to 70 miles of travel range depending on what settings you go with.

The Vika X e-bike has been given an optional automatic shifting functionality that will adjust gear shifting and motor power to match the rider’s pedaling, or if you prefer making those decisions on your own, gears can be switched between electronically at the simple press of a button, bringing some convenience into the build. Along with this new feature, there’s a bunch more that enhances riding safety, like the added brake light and turn signal capabilities to the integrated taillight, an auto-adjusting backlit color display, a more powerful integrated high-beam headlight – plus, there’s even a speaker-based electronic horn and hydraulic disc brakes that have been thrown on too. Of course, as the name implies, its frame folds down to a 36-inch x 21-inch x 28.5-inch size for easier storage and transport options.

Blix Labor Day sale offers up to $687 in combined savings on three e-bikes starting from $1,399

Blix Bikes’ ongoing Labor Day sale that is taking $500 off three e-bikes and giving away up to $187 in free gear. As a lover of versatility in EVs, the standout for me is the Packa Genie Cargo e-bike for $1,599 shipped. It would normally run you $2,099 most days outside any such sale, and has often been dropping between $1,699 and $1,899 for most of the sales in 2024, though we did see it drop as low as $1,499 once back in April. It lands here at its second-lowest price that we have tracked and even beats out its Black Friday and Christmas pricing from last year by $100, with nearly as much free gear too. Speaking of the free gear, you’ll be getting a pair of running boards alongside a cushioned seat for its rear rack to provide either a comfortable place for a passenger or a dedicated space for other cargo/packages/bags. You can get an in-depth rundown on what to expect in our hands-on review or head below to learn more.

The Packa Genie cruises onto the scene stocked with a 750W geared rear hub motor (peaking at 1,350W) alongside the 672Wh battery and five levels of pedal assistance that comes supported by a 12-magnet cadence sensor (sorry, torque sensor purists). It is a class 2 model so it hits a maximum 20 MPH speed with a 40-mile travel distance for the single battery model, or you can double up the batteries for double the travel range at $400 more. There is also a throttle for pure electric action, though keep in mind relying on it alone will likely drop the travel range down around 25 miles somewhere.

It comes with some nice extra features too, with a full digital display that even has a USB port for charging your phone as you ride – which is always appreciated as someone who uses my phone’s GPS to navigate the city streets. There’s also puncture-resistant tires, fenders over top both of those, integrated head and taillights, a smart bell, hydraulic disc brakes, 7-speed gear shifter, as well as the obvious mounting points along the rear rack which boasts a 200-pound payload. A rear wheel net guard has even been thrown on, which is essential, in my opinion, if you plan to take any kids on the ride with you.

Other Blix Labor Day deals:

Vika+ Flex Folding e-bike: $1,399 (Reg. $1,899) comes with an everyday bag worth $89

(Reg. $1,899) Sol Eclipse Cruiser e-bike, with front basket: $1,399 (Reg. $1,899) comes with fender set, rear rack, and city tote worth $187

(Reg. $1,899)

Save up to $1,100 on three Velotric e-bikes starting from $1,249 as Summer Sale approaches its end

Velotric’s ongoing Summer Sale that is offering up to $900 in combined savings will be ending September 2. With the weekend between us and the upcoming holiday, the brand has added some opportunities to get extra savings on three of the e-bikes that are on clearance, with one being the lightweight T1 e-bike that we covered earlier in the sale with smart features and a range extender battery that is getting an additional $200 taken off to a new $1,399 low (use code VLDeals200 at checkout). Diving into the other two models benefiting from this deal, let’s start with the Go 1 Utility e-bike for $1,249 shipped, after using the promo code VLDeals150 at checkout for an additional $150 off. Normally going for $1,699, we’ve seen it dip in and out of sales across 2024, with the lowest of the year being $1,299, though we have seen it go as low as $1,099 in past years. Today, though, the usual second-lowest price is getting undercut by $50, giving you the best rate we’ve seen in a while. You can get a hands-on rundown from our review or head below to learn more.

The Go 1 e-bike arrives with an equipped 500W hub motor that peaks at 900W, as well as a removable 691.2Wh battery and five levels of pedal assistance that all work in conjunction to carry you up to 55 miles on a single charge at up to 20 MPH (which can be unlocked to 25 MPH).

It has some nice bang-for-your buck features here too, like the SHIMANO 7-speed derailleur, the puncture-resistant tires (which I am always happy to see being a New Yorker), a removable thumb throttle, an a 3.5-inch LCD display with a USB port to charge your phone if you use it for navigation, an integrated LED headlight, a taillight that’s been integrated into the rear rack that also boasts brake light functionality. A nice little touch here is the inclusion of Apple Find My that offers some peace of mind for those who are concerned with theft.

The third e-bike benefitting from these extra savings is the Packer 1 Cargo e-bike at $1,549 shipped, after using the promo code VLDeals150 at checkout for an additional $150 off. This model arrives sporting the longer ‘cargo’ rear rack as opposed to the above’s shorter ‘utility’ one, with some notable features that were praised in our hands-on review. The e-bike cruises into view with a 750W rear-geared hub motor (peaking at 1,200W for areas with more hills as well as larger hauls) and a 691.2Wh battery like the Go 1. You can hit top speeds of 20 MPH (which can be unlocked to 25 MPH too), with a 52 miles on a single charge when primarily using the pedal assistance, though there is the throttle to go pure electric when you want it.

You’re looking at a SHIMANO 8-speed derailleur here, 4-piston hydraulic disc brakes, puncture-resistant tires once again, the same headlight and taillight integrated into the rack as above, as well as the same 3.5-inch LCD display with a USB port and Apple Find My capabilities. Plus, it has a 440-pound payload, meaning it can handle some bigger riders while smaller riders can easily take passengers along with them.

Summer e-bike deals!

Best new Green Deals landing this week

The savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine. Winter means you can lock in even better off-season price cuts on electric tools for the lawn while saving on EVs and tons of other gear.