US Armor Group unveils armored Lucid Air Sapphire with pepper spray and electric-shock door handles

If you thought Lucid Motors’ 1,234 tri-motor Air Sapphire was elite, threat mitigation specialist US Armor Group has taken the luxury sedan to an entirely new echelon. Today, the company unveiled an armored version of the Lucid Air Sapphire, described as being indestructible. Designed for heads of state and high-ranking executives, it can be equipped with features like bulletproof glass, poison gas protection. Wait until you see the price tag.

If you’re an avid reader of Electrek (you should be), you’re very familiar with our coverage of American automaker Lucid Motors, and its flagship BEV, the Air sedan. In the summer of 2022, Lucid announced a new tri-motor variant of the Air called Sapphire, which can accelerate 0-60 mph in 1.98 seconds (from a standstill), 0-100 mph in under 4 seconds, and a reach top speed of 205 mph – all while delivering over 400 miles of all-electric range.

We got a chance to take the Sapphire for a spin this past April, and it’s hands down the fastest passenger vehicle we’ve ever driven. Its instant torque is not for the faint of heart but a true exercise in the clear benefits of all-electric performance.

Sapphire is outside most people’s price range, at $250,000 fully equipped. However, affluent customers and political leaders can now opt for an armored version of Lucid Air designed to circumvent any threats to the safety of its passengers.

Source: US Armor Group











This armored Lucid Air Sapphire costs $475,000

Today, US Armor Group unveiled an “indestructible” armored version of the Lucid Air Sapphire, complete with ballistic windows and lightweight laminated, transparent armor that replaces the factory-installed glass. The armor is capable of stopping a round from a .44 magnum.

US Armor also added lightweight composite armor to the doors, and the rest of the EV provides 360-degree protection inside. The military-grade armor is ten times stronger than ballistic steel yet five times lighter, enabling the speedy sedan to still do its thing on roads without any loss of performance (the upgrade only adds 385 lbs. of weight). US Armor Group founder and CEO Jeffrey Engen spoke about the capabilities of the new armored Lucid Air Sapphire:

At US Armor Group, our mission has always been to protect our clients against any andall potential threats, however we did not want to sacrifice in terms of performance or amenities. With the armored Air Sapphire, our company has taken one of the world’s fastest production vehicles ever built and transformed it into the fastest armored car onthe planet. While the original vehicle was already exceptional, we’ve further enhanced it for clients looking for modern day security solutions. Armoring is important, but for our clients, digital security is also an integral part of their modern-day needs as c-suite executives and business owners. They want to travel in style securely. In today’s modern world, that means full protection from cyber attacks, tracking, and other digital age threats, which are just as dangerous to them in many cases as a physical attack on the vehicle itself.

The armored Lucid Air Sapphire interior features the same luxury materials, with some added security measures. For instance, US Armor Group added an impenetrable internet/WiFi security package to safeguard all sensitive data from hackers, as well as scanners that gather intelligence from over a million sources, including local Police and Fire stations, to stay aware of any potential threats on the road.

The security specialist has also added a one-touch outreach feature that instantly connects them with US Armor Group for assistance using an integrated communication system.

In addition to ballistic glass and a bolstered exterior, US Armor Group says it can add several custom countermeasures to ensure the safety of its customers, including electric-shock door handles, pepper spray dispensers, concealed gun ports, and poison gas protection/detection. It can also add upgraded armor to stop high-powered rifles, grenades, and explosive devices.

Such peace of mind costs a pretty penny, however. Driving off in one of these armored Lucid Air Sapphires will cost at least $475,000. That’s before all of the Batmobile add-ons mentioned above. What do we think? Could we see the POTUS being transported around in a bulletproof Sapphire someday?