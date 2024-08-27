Porsche is offering a $22,500 discount off 2024 Taycan leases

Photo: Porsche

Porsche is offering up to a $22,500 discount off the MSRP on 2024 Taycan EV leases, but before you get too excited, let’s check the fine print.

EVs built overseas, such as the Taycan, don’t qualify for the Inflation Reduction Act’s $7,500 tax credit when they’re purchased, but they do qualify for it if they’re leased.

CarsDirect reports that the fine print on Porsche’s website says the advertised lease includes a $15,000 “non-cash credit for eligible customers.” Porsche also says that the $15,000 credit “also requires additional dealer contribution, which could affect price.” What’s that mean?

It’s the Taycan Lease Match Program, according to a Porsche spokesman that spoke to CarsDirect. A bulletin sent to dealers says they can be reimbursed up to $7,500 if they match the same amount on a lease. That means dealers have to agree to participate. Earlier this year, the Lease Match Program was only worth $5,000 based on a $2,500 contribution and a $2,500 match, so the upgraded Lease Match Program is $10,000 more than the old amount.

That means Taycan lessees could now benefit from an up to $22,500 discount. (The 2025 Taycan is excluded.)

Even with the huge discount, it’s still not cheap. Porsche is advertising the 2024 Taycan’s lease price as $949 for 39 months, with $9,829 due at signing. That’s based on an MSRP of $105,250, including destination, and 10,000 miles a year.

The effective cost of this lease comes out to $1,201 a month before taxes and fees. If you have your heart set on a Taycan, this is the deal for you. If you’re in the market for a luxury EV in general, you might want to shop around a bit more for a better deal.

Click here to find a local dealer that may have the Porsche Taycan in stock. –affiliate link

To limit power outages and make your home more resilient, consider going solar with a battery storage system. In order to find a trusted, reliable solar installer near you that offers competitive pricing, check out EnergySage, a free service that makes it easy for you to go solar. They have hundreds of pre-vetted solar installers competing for your business, ensuring you get high-quality solutions and save 20-30% compared to going it alone. Plus, it’s free to use and you won’t get sales calls until you select an installer and you share your phone number with them.

Your personalized solar quotes are easy to compare online and you’ll get access to unbiased Energy Advisers to help you every step of the way. Get started here. –trusted affiliate link*