ENVGO launches flagship NV1 electric hydrofoiling boat with 80 miles of range and DC charging

A new company called ENVGO is putting its unique spin on the maritime industry, beginning with a new all-electric hydrofoiling boat called the NV1. The vessel features a massive battery pack with DC charging capabilities, and its hydrofoil design enables impressive range on the water.

ENVGO is a new electric boat manufacturer led by a team of executives with backgrounds in robotics and tech. To begin, ENVGO secured investments from a group of investors who recognized the potential of a fully electric maritime industry and not only provided the young company with financial backing but offered “valuable industry connections and business acumen.”

ENVGO also partnered with superyacht designer David Weiss of Designova Creative to aid in its initial design and engineering process. According to its website, the company is “on a mission to empower boating enthusiasts and the watersports industry with high-performance, zero-emissions boats, offering an effortless, exhilarating, and sustainable experience on the water.”

That journey begins with ENVGO’s flagship vessel, the NV1, an electric hydrofoil boat. Check it out.

The new NV1 electric hydrofoiling boat / Source: ENVGO





ENVGO “launches” with NV1 electric hydrofoiling boat

Per a release from ENVGO today, the NV1 electric hydrofoiling boat has officially been unveiled, and pre-orders are now open. The 25-foot luxury cruiser offers space for six passengers and state-of-the-art hydrofoil technology, enabling the boat to “fly” above the water smoothly and quietly. Per the release:

The launch of ENVGO’s solution comes at a time when global awareness of climate change and environmental responsibility is at an all-time high. Consumers are increasingly seeking sustainable alternatives in every aspect of their lives, and the leisure marine sector is no exception. As the electric vehicle revolution continues to gain momentum, the boating industry is poised to be the next frontier in the clean energy transformation.



Moreover, while many electric solutions on the market today suffer from limited range and speed, ENVGO’s advanced hydrofoil technology and electric propulsion systems overcome these limitations, offering up to a fourfold increase in performance. The NV1 not only meets the demands of the luxury market but also provides a sustainable option without sacrificing exceptional performance, delivering a truly unique on-water experienc

The NV1 features a carbon fiber hull and a fully electric motor that enables it to cruise up to 25 mph (22 knots) and reach a top speed of 50 mph (43 knots). The motor is powered by an 80 kWh battery pack that can deliver up to 80 miles of range. ENVGO has also equipped its electric hydrofoiling boat with DC fast charging capabilities as well as level 1 or 2 AC charging while docked.

Other features include smart charging management, self-stabilizing avionics while foiling, and autonomy features.

The NV1 is available to reserve now for a $1,000 fully refundable deposit.