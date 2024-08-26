 Skip to main content

Porsche says no fake EV shifting needed because ‘The electric engine is better’

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Aug 26 2024 - 10:23 am PT
No, Porsche’s electric sports cars will not have fake EV shifting. “Why should we make something worse?” Porsche development driver Lars Kern said. After testing Hyundai’s IONIQ 5 N, Porsche believes there’s “no reason to simulate what has been in the past.”

Porsche is not impressed with fake EV shifting

Porsche is aware of new tech, like simulating the feeling of an ICE car shifting in new electric sports cars. However, it doesn’t believe the hyped-up feature is worth it.

“The electric engine is better than an ICE,” Kern explained to Australian media (via Drive). “So we figured there’s no reason to simulate what has been in the past,” he said.

Kern’s comments come after Hyundai launched its first electric performance car, the IONIQ 5 N. Equipped with N E-Shift, Hyundai’s sporty EV simulates the feeling of an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Hyundai said the N-branded sports EV is its most powerful, fun-to-drive model with several track-ready features.

Porsche wasn’t impressed. “We look into what the competition does, but our perspective on this is always why should we make something worse,” Kern said.

Porsche Taycan Turbo GT with Weissach Package (Source: Porsche AG)

New electric models launching

He explained that Porsche looked into the tech, but it never moved past the idea stage. “We drove the Hyundai N and had a look at it, and, obviously, there’s always people who think that’s a good idea and there’s always people I think it’s a bad idea,” Kern told the media.

2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 N (Source: Hyundai)

Porsche will begin delivering its second electric model, the Macan EV, later this year. The first electric Macan models rolled off assembly at Porsche’s Leipzig plant in May as it preps for deliveries.

The company also launched the updated 2025 Taycan with more range, faster charging, and even more performance.

Porsche Macan EV Turbo (Source: Porsche)

Porsche is expected to reveal an electric 718 by the end of the year, followed by the highly awaited Porsche Cayenne EV, due out in 2026 (see a video of it testing). The company is also prepping to launch a range-topping electric seven-seater to rival ultra-luxury brands.

Electrek’s Take

As an EV driver, I couldn’t agree more with Kern. The smooth, instant acceleration is one of the best features of an electric car.

The technology is superior, so why would you want to replicate something from the past? I understand some drivers like the feeling of being jerked around, but have they tried hitting the accelerator in an electric sports car? It’s not likely.

And then there are other brands like Dodge, simulating fake exhaust sounds with its “Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust” tech on its first electric muscle car, the Charger Daytona.

Again, as an EV owner, the silent drive is one of the best parts of going electric. You will notice a world of a difference the first time you drive an electric car.

How do you feel about fake EV shifting and noises? Is it needed? Let us know in the comments below.

