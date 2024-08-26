Juiced RipCurrent S e-bike to $1,614 2024 low, Save up to $2,900 during EcoFlow and Jackery power station sales, more

Kicking off this week’s Green Deals is another sitewide 15% off sale from Juiced Bikes that is seeing up to $1,800 in combined savings – with the RipCurrent S Fat-Tire e-bike dropping down to a $1,614 2024 low. It is joined by two backup power sales – the first coming from EcoFlow, which is taking up to $2,648 off its offers, including options for off-grid campers and storm-battered home needs. The second is a smaller and more limited flash sale from Jackery that is seeing up to $2,900 discounts on its offerings. There’s also a big markdown on the Z GRILLS 2024 550B2 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker ahead of Labor Day – plus, all the other hangover Green Deals that are still alive and well, like last week’s Labor Day e-bike sales from major brands like Lectric and Rad Power, and much more.

Juiced’s latest sitewide sale drops the RipCurrent S Fat-Tire e-bike to $1,614 2024 low

Juiced Bikes has launched a sitewide 15% off sale that is seeing up to $1,800 in combined savings being taken off its lineup of e-bikes, with the brand’s RipCurrent S Fat-Tire e-bike dropping down to $1,614.15 shipped, after using the promo code FALL at checkout. Recently down at $1,899 from its $2,399 MSRP, you’re looking at the best price we have seen in 2024 yet – not counting the Valentine’s Day bundle sale that saw it brought down to $999 after first purchasing one at regular price. You’re looking at a combined $785 markdown during this sale that lands it at the third-lowest price we have tracked overall – just $215 above the all-time low from 2023 Christmas sales.

Coming in only two colorways (black and red), Juiced’s RipCurrent S e-bike comes in with far more power and torque than most of the brand’s other models. It tops out at 28 MPH for up to 70+ miles on a single charge thanks to the 1,000W rear-gear hub motor alongside its G2 52V battery. It has a unique combination cadence and torque pedal assistance sensors that eliminate the lag that one might feel with traditional 12-magnet cadence sensors alone. You can also expect the full features accessory detail with this model as well: thumb throttle, LCD display, hydraulic disc brakes, rear storage rack, tire fenders, ergonomic handle grips, a 1,050-lumen headlight, 9-speed transmission, and even puncture-resistant tires.

Juiced Sitewide flash sale (use code FALL at checkout):

EcoFlow takes up to $2,648 off backup power solutions during third phase of sales campaign

EcoFlow has launched the third phase of its ongoing Disaster Campaign sale through September 9 that is taking up to $2,648 off its lineup of power stations, bundles, and accessories. On top of the regular discounts, you’ll also find extra ways to save – like the additional 12% off bonus price cut you can receive when spending over $2,000 (applied automatically in your cart). A notable standout for home owners and nomadic campers alike is the DELTA Pro Portable Power Station bundled with a Transfer Switch for $2,375.12 shipped. Normally running you $4,048 most days outside these sales, you’re looking at a combined 41% markdown that saves you $1,673 here. While we have seen this particular bundle go for as low as $2,199 in past sales, most of 2024 has seen prices keep above $2,599, with today’s deal landing as the second-lowest price we have tracked. It’s also currently beating out Amazon’s price too, as its listed at a higher $2,499 rate.

Covering campsite recharges and emergency backup needs alike, the DELTA Pro power station can handle it all with a massive 3,600Wh capacity that can be expanded further up to 25kWh when paired with smart extra batteries and additional power station units. You’ll have 14 output ports to cover device and appliance power needs, with five AC ports, four USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, two DC ports, and a car port. The power station itself can fully recharge in 1.8 hours via a standard wall outlet and in 2.8 hours when utilizing its max 1,600W solar input. You’ll also have the usual smart controls for monitoring its performance and adjusting settings through the EcoFlow app when connected by Wi-Fi or Bluetooth – with it even breaking down your energy habits in order to customize ongoing usage to fit your needs.

The bundled transfer switch gives you plug and play home backup support for your home and/or RV, with the unit itself arriving pre-wired for easier installation. Should a sudden blackout occur in your area, you’ll be able to have immediate continued power for selective appliances/sections of your home. Keep in mind that it is designed for indoor use with the appropriate circuit breaker panels, which you can learn more about here.

More 3kWh+ EcoFlow backup solutions:

2kWh+ EcoFlow backup solutions:

1kWh+ EcoFlow backup solutions:

There’s tons more power stations, bundles, and accessories that you can browse through here – and be sure to keep your eyes out for the three upcoming EcoFlow flash sales that will offer additional deals within 24-hour windows, scheduled for August 29, as well as September 4 and 8.

Jackery flash sale returns 2024 LiFePO4 Explorer 1000 v2 power station back to $599 low

Jackery is having a Labor Day flash sale that will run through August 28, taking up to $2,900 off a small selection of power stations and solar generator bundles – giving you a nice range from off-grid camping support to home backup solutions to handle power outages. A notable unit for the nomadic wanderers amongst you is the new 2024 Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station that is back at its lowest price of $599 shipped, after using the on-page coupon for $200 off. Normally fetching $799 since releasing in May, it’s been keeping above $600 throughout most of the recent sales and discounts, with a similar 3-day flash sale first dropping costs to $599 back at the top of the month. It returns here today to repeat the $200 markdown, dropping it back to the lowest price we have tracked, with a bundle option available as well, giving you the power station and a 200W solar panel for $899, after using the on-page coupon for $400 off.

Jackery’s new Explorer 1000 v2 has been upgraded from the standard NMC lithium batteries to a LiFePO4 battery that provides greater efficiency and better operations at lower charge levels. Its capacity has been bumped up from 1,002Wh to 1,070Wh, while its output power has also raised from 1,000W to 1,500W in order to cover running a greater array of appliances. Charging times have also been more significantly improved, with what used to take 7.5 hours through a 180W max solar input now only taking 3 hours with a 600W solar input or 1.6 hours via a wall outlet (as well as 12-hour charging through a car port).

Through the companion app, you can even activate its emergency charging feature that can fully charge the battery from a wall outlet in just one hour, which makes last-minute trip plans or sudden weather warnings far less stressful. Its also been given the next generation of Chargeshield 2.0 that provides a whopping 62 forms of all-round protection, so don’t worry about accidental surges from storms, sudden outages, etc. It has seven output ports for your charging needs: three ACs, two USB-Cs, one USB-A, and one car port.

Jackery Labor Day flash sale discounts:

