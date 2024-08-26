Juiced RipCurrent S e-bike to $1,614 2024 low, Save up to $2,900 during EcoFlow and Jackery power station sales, more

Kicking off this week’s Green Deals is another sitewide 15% off sale from Juiced Bikes that is seeing up to $1,800 in combined savings – with the RipCurrent S Fat-Tire e-bike dropping down to a $1,614 2024 low. It is joined by two backup power sales – the first coming from EcoFlow, which is taking up to $2,648 off its offers, including options for off-grid campers and storm-battered home needs. The second is a smaller and more limited flash sale from Jackery that is seeing up to $2,900 discounts on its offerings. There’s also a big markdown on the Z GRILLS 2024 550B2 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker ahead of Labor Day – plus, all the other hangover Green Deals that are still alive and well, like last week’s Labor Day e-bike sales from major brands like Lectric and Rad Power, and much more.
Head below for other New Green Deals we’ve found today and, of course, Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.
Juiced’s latest sitewide sale drops the RipCurrent S Fat-Tire e-bike to $1,614 2024 low
Juiced Bikes has launched a sitewide 15% off sale that is seeing up to $1,800 in combined savings being taken off its lineup of e-bikes, with the brand’s RipCurrent S Fat-Tire e-bike dropping down to $1,614.15 shipped, after using the promo code FALL at checkout. Recently down at $1,899 from its $2,399 MSRP, you’re looking at the best price we have seen in 2024 yet – not counting the Valentine’s Day bundle sale that saw it brought down to $999 after first purchasing one at regular price. You’re looking at a combined $785 markdown during this sale that lands it at the third-lowest price we have tracked overall – just $215 above the all-time low from 2023 Christmas sales.
Coming in only two colorways (black and red), Juiced’s RipCurrent S e-bike comes in with far more power and torque than most of the brand’s other models. It tops out at 28 MPH for up to 70+ miles on a single charge thanks to the 1,000W rear-gear hub motor alongside its G2 52V battery. It has a unique combination cadence and torque pedal assistance sensors that eliminate the lag that one might feel with traditional 12-magnet cadence sensors alone. You can also expect the full features accessory detail with this model as well: thumb throttle, LCD display, hydraulic disc brakes, rear storage rack, tire fenders, ergonomic handle grips, a 1,050-lumen headlight, 9-speed transmission, and even puncture-resistant tires.
Juiced Sitewide flash sale (use code FALL at checkout):
- RipRacer Fun-Sized Fat-Tire e-bike: $1,274 (Reg. $1,499)
- Scrambler X2 Retro-Style Pit e-bike: $1,504 (Reg. $1,899)
- Scorpion X2 Moped-Style e-bike: $1,529 (Reg. $1,899)
- CrossCurrent X Step-Through Commuter e-bike: $1,614 (Reg. $1,999)
- CrossCurrent X Commuter e-bike: $1,699 (Reg. $2,199)
- HyperScorpion Moped-Style e-bike: $1,954 (Reg. $2,499)
- HyperScrambler 2 Dual-Battery e-bike: $1,699 (Reg. $3,499)
- RipCurrent S Step-Through Fat-Tire e-bike: $2,039 (Reg. $2,399)
- JetCurrent Pro Foldable e-bike: $1,954 (Reg. $2,799) | all-time low
EcoFlow takes up to $2,648 off backup power solutions during third phase of sales campaign
EcoFlow has launched the third phase of its ongoing Disaster Campaign sale through September 9 that is taking up to $2,648 off its lineup of power stations, bundles, and accessories. On top of the regular discounts, you’ll also find extra ways to save – like the additional 12% off bonus price cut you can receive when spending over $2,000 (applied automatically in your cart). A notable standout for home owners and nomadic campers alike is the DELTA Pro Portable Power Station bundled with a Transfer Switch for $2,375.12 shipped. Normally running you $4,048 most days outside these sales, you’re looking at a combined 41% markdown that saves you $1,673 here. While we have seen this particular bundle go for as low as $2,199 in past sales, most of 2024 has seen prices keep above $2,599, with today’s deal landing as the second-lowest price we have tracked. It’s also currently beating out Amazon’s price too, as its listed at a higher $2,499 rate.
Covering campsite recharges and emergency backup needs alike, the DELTA Pro power station can handle it all with a massive 3,600Wh capacity that can be expanded further up to 25kWh when paired with smart extra batteries and additional power station units. You’ll have 14 output ports to cover device and appliance power needs, with five AC ports, four USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, two DC ports, and a car port. The power station itself can fully recharge in 1.8 hours via a standard wall outlet and in 2.8 hours when utilizing its max 1,600W solar input. You’ll also have the usual smart controls for monitoring its performance and adjusting settings through the EcoFlow app when connected by Wi-Fi or Bluetooth – with it even breaking down your energy habits in order to customize ongoing usage to fit your needs.
The bundled transfer switch gives you plug and play home backup support for your home and/or RV, with the unit itself arriving pre-wired for easier installation. Should a sudden blackout occur in your area, you’ll be able to have immediate continued power for selective appliances/sections of your home. Keep in mind that it is designed for indoor use with the appropriate circuit breaker panels, which you can learn more about here.
More 3kWh+ EcoFlow backup solutions:
- DELTA Pro, 3,600Wh capacity with 400W Solar Panel and transfer switch: $2,992 (Reg. $5,247)
- DELTA Pro, 3,600Wh capacity with Dual Fuel Smart Generator and transfer switch: $3,344 (Reg. $5,647)
- DELTA Pro, 7,200Wh capacity with smart extra battery and transfer switch: $3,696 (Reg. $6,847)
- And even more…
2kWh+ EcoFlow backup solutions:
- DELTA 2 Max Portable Power Station, 2,048Wh capacity: $1,399 (Reg. $1,899)
- DELTA 2 Max, 4,096Wh capacity with smart extra battery: $2,376 (Reg. $3,298)
- DELTA 2 Max, 2,048Wh capacity with 220W solar panel: $1,699 (Reg. $2,548)
- DELTA 2 Max, 2,048Wh capacity with 160W solar panel: $1,599 (Reg. $2,348)
- And even more…
1kWh+ EcoFlow backup solutions:
- DELTA 1300 Portable Power Station, 1,260Wh capacity: $899 (Reg. $1,399)
- DELTA 1300, 1,260Wh capacity with 800W alternator charger: $1,099 (Reg. $1,998)
- DELTA 1300, 1,260Wh capacity with 110W solar panel: $1,099 (Reg. $1,798)
- DELTA 1300, 1,260Wh capacity with 220W solar panel: $1,399 (Reg. $2,048)
- And even more…
There’s tons more power stations, bundles, and accessories that you can browse through here – and be sure to keep your eyes out for the three upcoming EcoFlow flash sales that will offer additional deals within 24-hour windows, scheduled for August 29, as well as September 4 and 8.
Jackery flash sale returns 2024 LiFePO4 Explorer 1000 v2 power station back to $599 low
Jackery is having a Labor Day flash sale that will run through August 28, taking up to $2,900 off a small selection of power stations and solar generator bundles – giving you a nice range from off-grid camping support to home backup solutions to handle power outages. A notable unit for the nomadic wanderers amongst you is the new 2024 Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station that is back at its lowest price of $599 shipped, after using the on-page coupon for $200 off. Normally fetching $799 since releasing in May, it’s been keeping above $600 throughout most of the recent sales and discounts, with a similar 3-day flash sale first dropping costs to $599 back at the top of the month. It returns here today to repeat the $200 markdown, dropping it back to the lowest price we have tracked, with a bundle option available as well, giving you the power station and a 200W solar panel for $899, after using the on-page coupon for $400 off.
Jackery’s new Explorer 1000 v2 has been upgraded from the standard NMC lithium batteries to a LiFePO4 battery that provides greater efficiency and better operations at lower charge levels. Its capacity has been bumped up from 1,002Wh to 1,070Wh, while its output power has also raised from 1,000W to 1,500W in order to cover running a greater array of appliances. Charging times have also been more significantly improved, with what used to take 7.5 hours through a 180W max solar input now only taking 3 hours with a 600W solar input or 1.6 hours via a wall outlet (as well as 12-hour charging through a car port).
Through the companion app, you can even activate its emergency charging feature that can fully charge the battery from a wall outlet in just one hour, which makes last-minute trip plans or sudden weather warnings far less stressful. Its also been given the next generation of Chargeshield 2.0 that provides a whopping 62 forms of all-round protection, so don’t worry about accidental surges from storms, sudden outages, etc. It has seven output ports for your charging needs: three ACs, two USB-Cs, one USB-A, and one car port.
Jackery Labor Day flash sale discounts:
- SolarSaga 200W Solar Panel: $479 (Reg. $699)
- Explorer 1000 Plus, 1,264Wh with 100W solar panel: $1,099 (Reg. $1,699)
- Explorer 2000 Plus, 2,043Wh capacity: $1,499 (Reg. $2,199)
- Explorer 2000 Plus, 2,043Wh with two 200W solar panels: $2,199 (Reg. $3,299)
- Explorer 3000 Pro, 3,024Wh with two 200W solar panels: $2,699 (Reg. $3,999)
- Explorer 2000 Plus, 4,086Wh with extra battery and two 200W solar panels: $2,999 (Reg. $4,999)
- Explorer 2000 Plus, 6,129Wh with two extra batteries and two 200W solar panels: $3,599 (Reg. $6,499)
Summer e-bike deals!
- Vanpowers GrandTeton-Ultra All-Terrain e-bike (pre-order): $2,599 (Reg. $2,899)
- Vanpowers UrbanGlide-Ultra e-bike: $2,299 (Reg. $2,499)
- MOD Bikes Berlin Step-Thru 3 Commuter e-bike (pre-order): $2,299 (Reg. $2,499)
- Lectric ONE Long-Range e-bike with $255 in free gear: $2,199 (Reg. $2,454)
- Rad Power RadRunner 3 Plus Utility e-bike with free extra battery: $2,199 shipped
- Murf’s Fat Murf Cruiser e-bike: $1,995 (Reg. $2,995)
- Juiced JetCurrent Pro Foldable e-bike: $1,954 (Reg. $2,799)
- Aventon Abound Cargo e-bike with $439 in free gear: $1,899 (Reg. $1,999)
- Vanpowers GrandTeton-Pro All-Terrain e-bike (pre-order): $1,699 (Reg. $1,899)
- Maui Jack Folding e-bike: $1,650 (Reg. $1,750)
- Juiced RipCurrent S Fat-Tire e-bike: $1,614 (Reg. $2,399)
- Velotric T1 smart e-bike with range extender battery: $1,599 (Reg. $2,199)
- Rad Power RadWagon 4 Cargo e-bike with free cargo bag: $1,599 (Reg. $1,799)
- Aventon Pace 500.3 Step-Through e-bike with extra battery and more: $1,599 (Reg. $1,799)
- Hiboy EX7 Full Suspension All-Terrain e-bike: $1,400 (Reg. $2,000)
- Lectric XPeak Off-Road e-bike with $727 in free gear (extra battery) for $1,399 (Reg. $2,126)
- Vanpowers UrbanGlide-Pro e-bike: $1,399 (Reg. $1,899)
- Lectric XP 3.0 Long-Range e-bikes with $335 in free gear: $1,299 (Reg. $1,554)
- Heybike Mars 2.0 e-bike with Jackery Explorer 600 Plus station bundle: $1,299 (Reg. $1,998)
- Lectric XPress 750 High-Step e-bike with $306 in free gear: $1,299 (Reg. $1,605)
- Lectric XPress 750 Step-Thru e-bike with $306 in free gear: $1,299 (Reg. $1,605)
- Rad Power RadExpand 5 Folding e-bike: $1,249 (Reg. $1,599)
- Rad Power RadRunner 2 Utility e-bike: $1,199 (Reg. $1,399)
- Vanpowers UrbanGlide-Standard e-bike: $1,099 (Reg. $1,299)
- Aventon Soltera.2 Commuter e-bike with $238 in free gear: $1,099 (Reg. $1,199)
- Vanpowers City Vanture Commuter e-bike: $999 (Reg. $1,699)
- RadRover RadCity 5 Plus Commuter e-bike: $999 (Reg. $1,699)
- RadRover 6 Plus High-Step e-bike: $999 (Reg. $1,599)
- Lectric XP Lite 2.0 Long-Range e-bikes with $148 in free gear (pre-order): $999 (Reg. $1,245)
- Lectric XP Lite 2.0 e-bikes with $148 in free gear (pre-order): $799 (Reg. $947)
Other new Green Deals landing this week
The savings this week are also continuing to a collection of other markdowns. To the same tune as the offers above, these all help you take a more energy-conscious approach to your routine. Winter means you can lock in even better off-season price cuts on electric tools for the lawn while saving on EVs and tons of other gear.
- Save 20% on Z GRILLS’ updated 2024 550B2 beginner-friendly pellet grill and smoker at $321
- Lectric shifts to Labor Day sales with up to $727 off e-bike bundles, including extra battery offers – starting from $799
- Murf’s Labor Day sale takes $1,000 off its Fat Murf e-bike at new $1,995 low, more
- Prep for Labor Day weekend with Traeger’s Pro 34 electric wood pellet grill and smoker down at $499 (Save $201)
- Goal Zero’s Yeti 300, 500, and 700 portable power stations return to lowest prices starting from $240
- Hop on Hover-1’s class 3 Altai Pro R750 e-bike decked out in gear starting from $1,758 and save up to $1,242
- You can add Hiboy’s 2024 P7 Class 3 e-bike with a 68-mile range to your commute at a new $900 low (Reg. $1,700)
- Hover-1’s Ace R350 Pro foldable e-scooter with self-sealing tires and smart security controls falls to $400 (Reg. $500)
- Rad Power’s Labor Day sale drops RadCity 5 Plus Commuter e-bike to new $999 low (Reg. $1,699)
- Saddle up on Velotric’s T1 e-bike with extended 100-mile range, Smart+ Hub, and GPS tracking for $1,599 (Save $900)
- Travel 120 miles with Aventon’s Pace 500.3 Step-Though e-bike at $1,599 with $738 in free gear (including extra battery)
- MOD Bikes’ new Berlin Step-Thru 3 commuter e-bike debuts for pre-order at $2,299
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments