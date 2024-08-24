DSV orders 300 electric semi trucks from Volvo, plans to buy 2,000 more

Global logistics firm DSV placed an order for 300 fully electric semi trucks from Volvo Trucks. The deal is one of the largest such orders placed so far, and gives DSV one of the largest electric trucking fleets in Europe.

Every day, more than 20,000 DSV trucks are on the road, moving goods for the company’s customers around the world. And now – thanks to DSV’s commitment to its ESG goals – a growing number of those trucks will be running on electric power.

“I’m very proud to deepen the partnership we have with DSV. Collaboration and a strong commitment to really make a difference is essential for making sustainable transport and big CO2 reductions a reality,” says Roger Alm, President Volvo Trucks. “This order is proof of their trust in our company and shows that zero-exhaust emissions transport is a viable solution here and now.”

DSV’s order for 300 Volvo FH Aero Electric models, which have improved aerodynamics compared to previous models, are among the company’s most efficient EVs. They’ll be deployed throughout DSV’s European operations as part of a larger order that includes 500 Volvo Trucks powered by the brand’s high efficiency Penta diesel and gas powerplants.

Both DSV and Volvo Group are committed to the Science-based targets initiative, which drives ambitious climate action in the private sector, in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

“Collaboration across sectors is key to battle climate change, and we are happy to extend our partnership with Volvo in our joint effort to reduce emissions in the transport industry,” says Søren Schmidt, CEO DSV Road. “As a global leader in logistics, we must try to stay at the forefront of the green transition and this agreement is a fantastic example of how new technologies can be brought to market at scale to make them more accessible for our customers. The deal with Volvo is an important step towards enabling a more sustainable future in trucking.”

DSV plans to take delivery of the trucks between Q4 of 2024 and the end of 2025. The company plans to deploy 2,000 electric trucks by 2030.

Source image via Volvo Trucks; expanded using Fotor AI.

Since 2019, Volvo Trucks’ global deliveries of electric trucks have grown to 1,977 Class 8 trucks in 2023 (up 256% from the year before, and still growing, as the company sees continued interest from customers in 2024). In addition to sheer numbers, Volvo has market share. In Europe, more than 50% of electric truck buyers chose a Volvo during Q1 of ’24 – fully 56%, in fact, with a 44% share of electric trucks sold in the US, as well.

Once DSV’s order is filled, Volvo Trucks will have more than 4,000 fully electric semi trucks on the road, racking up even more millions of zero emission travel.